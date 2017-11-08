NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Greg Monroe and Jahlil Okafor

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Trade season in the NBA never stops.

While one big shoe dropped Tuesday when the Phoenix Suns agreed to ship Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the principle pieces from that deal may soon be on the move again.

As rumors continue to circulate, we're here to break down the latest trade buzz from across the Association.

Let's dive in.

Greg Monroe Back on the Block?

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Greg Monroe was moved to Phoenix on Tuesday along with a protected 2018 first-round pick and future second-round selection.

Just don't rush out to buy his jersey if you're a Suns fan.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Monroe "doesn't fit into the Suns' long-term rebuilding plans, and he likely would prefer to join a contending team as a free agent to increase his value on his way into the summer marketplace."

Citing sources, Wojnarowski added the Suns "prefer to explore the trade market" over a potential buyout since Monroe is in the final year of his contract and could fetch them additional long-term assets as a valuable trade chip.



Potential suitors have yet to emerge considering Monroe was dealt 24 hours ago, but it's not hard to envision a market developing for his services.

Although he's in the midst of averaging a career-low 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, Monroe flashed an ability to come off the bench and put up big numbers in small spurts last year.

In his first full season as a bonafide sixth man, Monroe averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.1 steals per game. According to Basketball-Reference.com, Monroe is the only player who has hit those benchmarks in under 23 minutes a night over the course of a single season this decade.

As far as short-term rentals go, contending teams looking to bolster their frontcourts could do a whole lot worse.

Potential Suitors Emerge for Jahlil Okafor

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Jahlil Okafor wants out of Philadelphia. And by all indications, the Sixers would like to shed him from their cap sheet.

The only issue is, the team isn't willing to appease Okafor and agree to a buyout.

Rather, Wojnarowski reported, general manager Bryan Colangelo is still holding out hope that he can find a taker for the 2015 No. 3 overall pick:

So far, a team hasn't offered the compensation Colangelo is seeking.

But according to NBA.com's David Aldridge, a pair of rebuilding clubs have emerged as potential suitors for Okafor's services.

Citing league sources, Aldridge reported "the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are the most likely destinations for Okafor," with the Sixers eyeing "at least a draft pick" in return. Wojnarowski also reported the Suns have expressed interest in Okafor.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey also noted the Boston Celtics had previously "expressed the most interest in Okafor." However, the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn followed up Sunday and reported the Celtics are "not willing to part with a first-round pick."

Truth be told, it's difficult to imagine any team parting with a first-round pick to acquire Okafor at this point.

For starters, the Sixers have no leverage. They've tanked Okafor's stock by benching him in favor of Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes, and they made it clear to the rest of the league that he wasn't in their future plans when they declined his 2018-19 team option.

That move also made this the final year on Okafor's deal, meaning the big man may be nothing more than a half-season rental since he'll hit the open market in July.

The Sixers may have to swallow their pride and accept a second-round pick in return if they want to avoid a painful stalemate that lasts into 2018.