TMZ Releases Video of Lamar Odom After Collapsing in LA Nightclub

Lamar Odom collapsed in a Los Angeles nightclub Sunday morning.

TMZ Sports reported the news and shared video of the incident on its YouTube page:

According to the report, the former Los Angeles Laker was in a VIP booth when it occurred. TMZ noted the person who recorded video of the incident said Odom had been drinking prior to collapsing.

It is notable Odom was apparently drinking, considering he "has a serious history with substance abuse" and "almost died from a drug overdose at a brothel in 2015," per TMZ.

In December, Sierra Marquina of Us Weekly cited a source who said Odom checked himself into rehab. Marquina detailed the incident from 2015, noting Odom was previously hospitalized and placed into an induced coma.

Odom played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. He won two titles with the Lakers and a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics as a member of Team USA.