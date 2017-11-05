    TMZ Releases Video of Lamar Odom After Collapsing in LA Nightclub

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2017

    FILE - In this March 30, 2016, file photo, former Los Angeles Lakers' player Lamar Odom watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Miami Heat in Los Angeles. Odom told Us Weekly for a story published online March 29, 2017, that he is “a walking miracle” after being found unconscious with cocaine in his system in a Nevada brothel in 2015. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Lamar Odom collapsed in a Los Angeles nightclub Sunday morning.

    TMZ Sports reported the news and shared video of the incident on its YouTube page:

    According to the report, the former Los Angeles Laker was in a VIP booth when it occurred. TMZ noted the person who recorded video of the incident said Odom had been drinking prior to collapsing.

    It is notable Odom was apparently drinking, considering he "has a serious history with substance abuse" and "almost died from a drug overdose at a brothel in 2015," per TMZ.

    In December, Sierra Marquina of Us Weekly cited a source who said Odom checked himself into rehab. Marquina detailed the incident from 2015, noting Odom was previously hospitalized and placed into an induced coma.

    Odom played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. He won two titles with the Lakers and a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics as a member of Team USA.

