    Draymond Green, Bradley Beal Ejected for Fighting in Warriors vs. Wizards Game

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 02: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots over Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during an NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on April 2, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were ejected from Friday night's game at Oracle Arena after they sparked a brawl late in the first half.

    The scuffle, which came after Kelly Oubre Jr. missed a three-pointer, started when Beal appeared to grab Green around the neck. The two proceeded to embrace and wrestled to the ground on the baseline out of bounds. 

    Members of both teams rushed to the scene of the fight, with Oubre—who appeared to throw punchesand John Wall among the first to intercede. 

    Green later sounded off on the altercation in an interview with ESPN.com's Chris Haynes: 

    The ejection marked the end of a turbulent half for Green, who also received a technical foul with 8:05 remaining in the second quarter for arguing with officials.

    It was also a frustrating 24 minutes for the Warriors as a team. 

    While the Wizards drilled 11 of 17 threes and took a 14-point lead into halftime, the Warriors made just three of 20 attempts from distance and committed 10 turnovers during that same stretch. 

    Further discipline—whether it's in the form of fines or suspensions—could be on the way once the league office reviews the altercation over the weekend.         

