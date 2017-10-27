Draymond Green, Bradley Beal Ejected for Fighting in Warriors vs. Wizards Game

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were ejected from Friday night's game at Oracle Arena after they sparked a brawl late in the first half.

The scuffle, which came after Kelly Oubre Jr. missed a three-pointer, started when Beal appeared to grab Green around the neck. The two proceeded to embrace and wrestled to the ground on the baseline out of bounds.

Members of both teams rushed to the scene of the fight, with Oubre—who appeared to throw punches—and John Wall among the first to intercede.

The ejection marked the end of a turbulent half for Green, who also received a technical foul with 8:05 remaining in the second quarter for arguing with officials.

It was also a frustrating 24 minutes for the Warriors as a team.

While the Wizards drilled 11 of 17 threes and took a 14-point lead into halftime, the Warriors made just three of 20 attempts from distance and committed 10 turnovers during that same stretch.

Further discipline—whether it's in the form of fines or suspensions—could be on the way once the league office reviews the altercation over the weekend.