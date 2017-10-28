NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Eric Bledsoe, Frank Ntilikina and More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The NBA rumor mill is already starting to take center stage even though the 2017-18 season is only a couple weeks old. Now the question is whether all of the trade talk will actually lead to player movement.

Typically most of the trades are reserved for closer to the deadline, when front offices have a clearer picture of which teams are legitimate contenders. Yet in the superteam era, where the number of true title hopefuls is limited, the door could be open for notable moves to happen sooner.

So let's check out some of the latest buzz from around the league and analyze what it could mean for the teams and players involved.

Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks Early Eric Bledsoe Favorites

Bledsoe caused a stir Sunday when he posted a message reading "I don't wanna be here" on Twitter. Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough later told reporters the guard was sent home and "won't be with us going forward."

Longtime NBA reporter Gery Woelfel noted the Nuggets and Bucks have emerged as "leaders" to land the 27-year-old playmaker. He listed the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat among the other teams that have discussed joining the sweepstakes.

Woelfel pointed out the Suns are focused on acquiring Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning Rookie of the Year, in order to move Bledsoe to Milwaukee. Alas, Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported the Bucks have been "unwilling" to include him in trade talks.

So that would seem to move Denver to the front of the line for Bledsoe. Woelfel said Phoenix is "intrigued" by the Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay, though it's unclear whether there's been any serious progress toward a deal surrounding the 21-year-old point guard.

Ultimately, there's no doubt Bledsoe could make a serious impact elsewhere after he averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds last season. The Suns' leverage is limited given the surrounding circumstances, however, which could delay the process.

New York Knicks Not Seeking Quick Frank Ntilikina Flip

The Knicks selected Ntilikina with the eighth overall pick in June's 2017 draft. He was viewed as a potential backcourt building block in the organization's rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis following the trade of Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

So it came as a surprise to see his name mentioned in trade speculation already. Al Iannazzone‏ of Newsday reported New York isn't currently looking to deal the 19-year-old French guard, but he also noted that "could change depending on what's out there."

Ntilikina averaged 5.2 points and 1.4 assists while playing 18.3 minutes per game last season for SIG Strasbourg in France. He's showed the ability to create open looks for himself and teammates by attacking the paint and has made strides as an outside shooter. His defense is also a plus trait.

It's hard to imagine the Knicks trading him without watching at least a couple months of action to see how he could fit into the organization's long-term vision. The only exception would be if another team offered a star to pair with Porzingis, and that's unlikely.

Nikola Mirotic Wants To Leave Chicago Bulls?

The Bulls may be forced to choose between Mirotic and fellow power forward Bobby Portis after a fight between the duo left the Spanish national team player with a concussion and facial injuries.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reported Mirotic is seeking a move after the incident and is willing to waive his no-trade clause, though he can't be officially moved until January after signing a new contract in September. A source told Goodwill it's a "one of them has to go" situation.

It's an unfortunate turn of events for the Bulls. Neither is an elite talent, but when combined they could provide value to the roster with Portis more of the old-school style of power forward and Mirotic being able to stretch the floor effectively.

The silver lining is the rapid emergence of Lauri Markkanen. While the sample size is small, the Finnish rookie's all-around game has been impressive. If his strong play continues, the limited playing time behind him at small forward will give Chicago more freedom to move Mirotic or Portis.