    David Stern Reverses Stance, Says Medical Marijuana Should Be Allowed in NBA

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Commissioner of the NBA David Stern speaks onstage at the 2nd Annual 'NYVC Sports' Venture Series: The Future of Sports Digital Media panel presented by NYVC Sports during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the Liberty Theater on October 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for AWXII)
    Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

    Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is calling for the league to reverse its medical marijuana policy. 

    Speaking to former Indiana Pacers swingman Al Harrington as part of an UNINTERRUPTED feature released Wednesday, Stern said he believes the NBA should allow the use of medical marijuana in states where it is already legalized. 

    "I'm now at the point where, personally, I think [marijuana] probably should be removed from the ban list," Stern said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "I think there is universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal." 

