David Stern Reverses Stance, Says Medical Marijuana Should Be Allowed in NBA

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is calling for the league to reverse its medical marijuana policy.

Speaking to former Indiana Pacers swingman Al Harrington as part of an UNINTERRUPTED feature released Wednesday, Stern said he believes the NBA should allow the use of medical marijuana in states where it is already legalized.

"I'm now at the point where, personally, I think [marijuana] probably should be removed from the ban list," Stern said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "I think there is universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal."

