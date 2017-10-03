The 5 Players Worth Tanking for in 2018 NBA Draft

The 5 Players Worth Tanking for in 2018 NBA DraftOctober 3, 2017
The NBA has approved a lottery reform that will take place in 2019 and is designed to discourage tanking. But the weakest teams are still rewarded with better draft picks, and in 2018, there are five prospects who can help change the direction of these rebuilding franchises.
These are players in a tier of their own atop the board, each of whom will have the chance to build a case for No. 1 overall consideration.
For the six teams projected to finish with the worst records (according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, via ESPN), the following five prospects could make a losing season worth the wait and frustration.
The Brooklyn Nets are not included among the tanking teams since their pick goes to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Marvin Bagley III (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)
The reclassification of Marvin Bagley III gave rebuilding franchises another reason not to rush.
An additional star in the draft means one more bottom-of-the-barrel team gets one. Bagley, Scout.com's No. 1 ranked high school player, could wind up being the No. 1 prospect on draft boards with his captivating mix of athleticism and ball skill for a 6'11" big man.
His speed and bounce will translate to easy baskets, but he'll separate himself by flashing versatility fueled by ball-handling ability, post moves, mid-range touch, high-motor rebounding and defense.
He'll score with his back to the basket or facing the hoop. He'll earn second-chance points as a constant putback threat. And though he's yet to prove himself defensively, teams should feel good about Bagley's shot-blocking and potential to switch and guard the perimeter.
Shooting development will be key to maximizing his potential, but Bagley checks so many boxes and still shows plenty of room for improvement across the board. Every rebuilding team should be willing to wait a year before pushing for the playoffs for a chance to grab him in the draft.
Full tank mode
Chicago Bulls
Bagley makes sense next to Lauri Markkanen, the better shooter but weaker athlete. The Bulls' roster just needs talent, though, and Bagley has the most enticing foundation to build on among all the draft's prospects.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks may have found something in John Collins, but he shouldn't stop them from drafting Bagley. Capable of playing the 5 next to Collins, Bagley would immediately become the player to build around in Atlanta.
New York Knicks
It would be tough to match the versatility of a Kristaps Porzingis-Bagley pairing at the 4 and 5. The Knicks need wing and guard play but can't pass on the best player available.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns could look to build the league's most athletic frontcourt by pairing Bagley with Marquese Chriss and Josh Jackson.
Sacramento Kings
Obviously the superior prospect to Willie Cauley-Stein, Bagley could play alongside Skal Labissiere. Between Bagley, Labissiere and Harry Giles, the Kings would have plenty of big-man talent to develop.
Luka Doncic (Slovenia, PG/SG, 1999)
NBA teams haven't come across an international prospect as accomplished as Luka Doncic.
Teenagers overseas rarely get a chance in Europe's top leagues. And at 18 years old, Doncic played a key role in Real Madrid's run to the EuroLeague Final Four. At 19 just last month, he emerged as Goran Dragic's sidekick at EuroBasket, where together, they carried Slovenia to a gold medal.
He's proven himself in environments the top NCAA prospects won't have the chance to play in before the draft.
Today's NBA also happens to value his particular strengths and versatility. A 6'8" point-wing, Doncic handles the ball and works as a setup man with tremendous vision and passing instincts. And despite lacking the explosion that traditionally fuels upside, he compensates with sharp ball skills, a convincing jumper and infectious intensity and toughness.
Full tank mode
Chicago Bulls
Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine aren't known for their decision-making. Doncic's basketball IQ and potential leadership give the lineup more credibility.
Atlanta Hawks
Doncic's competitiveness, passing and shooting are needed in Atlanta next to score-first Dennis Schroder.
New York Knicks
Doncic would be a fitting addition for a Knicks backcourt that needs playmakers and leadership. A Doncic-Frank Ntilikina pairing is intriguing, but it lacks speed.
Semi-tank mode
Sacramento Kings
With De'Aaron Fox, George Hill and Buddy Hield, the Kings would either need to trade or play three-guard lineups to draft Doncic in the top five. It could still be worth it, particularly as positionless basketball rises in popularity.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns would have to trade Eric Bledsoe to make room for Doncic. He isn't a great fit on paper for a team that needs to improve defensively, but the Suns also aren't in a position to be picky.
Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri, SF/PF, Freshman)
By June, Michael Porter Jr. will have built a case around his potential to become an NBA team's top scorer. And just about every tanking franchise needs one of those.
Porter, 6'10", plays like a wing with ball-handling and shooting skills. A best-case projection is a constant mismatch—the same type the Los Angeles Lakers hope they have in Brandon Ingram.
A combo forward capable of playing small-ball 4, Porter creates his own shot by driving or pulling up over the defense both inside the arc and behind it.
In three counselor games this summer at Adidas Nations, he averaged 17.3 points in 20.0 minutes. At the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in 2016, he averaged 15.8 points—second on the team behind Markelle Fultz— playing just 21 minutes a game.
With an obvious knack for scoring, Porter also has the tools, athleticism and maturity that suggests his game and success will carry over to the NBA.
Full tank mode
Chicago Bulls
With one of the weakest group of wings in the league, the Bulls should be all over Porter. He'd give them a potential top option at the 3 and franchise player to start building around, since they don't currently have any prospects worthy of the centerpiece label.
Atlanta Hawks
The fact that Porter is a scoring forward should make him super attractive to the Hawks. Their starting frontcourt: Taurean Prince, Ersan Ilyasova and Dewayne Dedmon.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings strengthened their backcourt last season, but would benefit greatly from adding another scorer like Porter between Buddy Hield and Skal Labissiere.
New York Knicks
Porter stands out as an ideal replacement scorer for Carmelo Anthony. A Porter-Kristaps Porzingis one-two punch could reignite the franchise.
Semi-tank mode
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix needs more defense than offense, but a Josh Jackson-Porter-Marquese Chriss frontcourt would offer a little of everything.
DeAndre Ayton (Arizona, C, Freshman)
Scouts have been tracking DeAndre Ayton for years while he's sat atop recruiting rankings. He's almost become underrated following the reclassification of Marvin Bagley III and Luka Doncic's EuroBasket performance.
Ayton stands out with a tremendous physical profile: 7'0" size, 243-pound frame, 7'5 ½" wingspan. He's strong yet nimble and capable of skying above the rim off one or two feet.
Even without refined skill, he's a presence in the paint with his ability to contest shots, rebound and finish. It's the flashes of low-post scoring and shooting that could push Ayton into the No. 1 overall discussion.
A tough back-to-the-basket cover, Arizona's anchor has also shown confidence in his jumper, which he can knock down with range. Ayton fits the mold of another Karl-Anthony Towns for his inside-out scoring attack and shot-blocking.
Full tank mode
Chicago Bulls
Ayton works as a best-player-available candidate and fit in Chicago, where the rebuidling Bulls start a zero-upside veteran in Robin Lopez.
Atlanta Hawks
Small-ball opponents could have a tough time dealing with the pairing of John Collins and Ayton. The Hawks could potentially go from one of the weaker frontcourts in the league to a strong one in 2019.
Phoenix Suns
There is a good chance the Suns are already doing their homework on Ayton. Phoenix should value his potential shooting and defense at the 5 alongside Marquese Chriss.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings are still waiting on Willie Cauley-Stein and Georgios Papagiannis to take a leap. Ayton is clearly the superior prospect to both and gives Sacramento a real option to build with at center long term.
Semi-tank mode
New York Knicks
There isn't room for another center, but the Knicks would make some for this kind of talent. If Ayton is on the board and Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. and Marvin Bagley III are gone, New York could still draft him as the best player available.
Mohamed Bamba (Texas, C, Freshman)
Rebuilding teams will look at Mohamed Bamba to change and strengthen their defensive identity.
Rudy Gobert's impact as the Utah Jazz anchor should make Bamba more enticing. Texas' freshman center is even longer with an unmatchable 7'9" wingspan that seemingly creates Defensive Player of the Year upside. Bamba isn't as thick as Gobert, but he's a fluid runner and slider capable of switching out or recovering quickly to block and contest shots.
He's also flashed far more offense than Gobert did at 19 years old. Though still mostly a lob target at the rim, he's improving his post footwork and has a passable jumper out to the arc.
A lack of strength and scoring punch work against his chances of going No. 1. But there is clearly unicorn potential tied to Bamba, a rare, elite rim protector with an expanding offensive repertoire.
Full tank mode
Phoenix Suns
The Suns ranked No. 28 in defensive efficiency and have scorers in Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker and T.J. Warren. Bamba should already be viewed as a draft target and long-term upgrade over Alex Len and Tyson Chandler.
Sacramento Kings
Only three teams finished with lower defensive efficiency marks than the Kings. Bamba pushes them up the rankings and Willie Cauley-Stein into the energy bench role he's designed to play.
Semi-tank mode
Chicago Bulls
Given Lauri Markkanen's limitations as a rebounder and defender, Bamba at the 5 makes sense for the Bulls. He'd be the ideal complement. The question is whether he'll be worth taking over stronger scorers.
Atlanta Hawks
Just looking for talent, the Hawks could consider Bamba and start to build with defense first. Dewayne Dedmon isn't a realistic or exciting long-term option at center.
New York Knicks
The Knicks have struggled defensively for years, but they'd have to move around pieces and make room for Bamba. New York would have an unbelievably long frontcourt with Kristaps Porzingis and Bamba. It would just force Porzingis to play the 4, where he's had trouble guarding the perimeter.
