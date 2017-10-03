The 5 Players Worth Tanking for in 2018 NBA Draft

1 of 5

The reclassification of Marvin Bagley III gave rebuilding franchises another reason not to rush.

An additional star in the draft means one more bottom-of-the-barrel team gets one. Bagley, Scout.com's No. 1 ranked high school player, could wind up being the No. 1 prospect on draft boards with his captivating mix of athleticism and ball skill for a 6'11" big man.

His speed and bounce will translate to easy baskets, but he'll separate himself by flashing versatility fueled by ball-handling ability, post moves, mid-range touch, high-motor rebounding and defense.

He'll score with his back to the basket or facing the hoop. He'll earn second-chance points as a constant putback threat. And though he's yet to prove himself defensively, teams should feel good about Bagley's shot-blocking and potential to switch and guard the perimeter.

Shooting development will be key to maximizing his potential, but Bagley checks so many boxes and still shows plenty of room for improvement across the board. Every rebuilding team should be willing to wait a year before pushing for the playoffs for a chance to grab him in the draft.

Full tank mode

Chicago Bulls

Bagley makes sense next to Lauri Markkanen, the better shooter but weaker athlete. The Bulls' roster just needs talent, though, and Bagley has the most enticing foundation to build on among all the draft's prospects.

Atlanta Hawks



The Hawks may have found something in John Collins, but he shouldn't stop them from drafting Bagley. Capable of playing the 5 next to Collins, Bagley would immediately become the player to build around in Atlanta.

New York Knicks



It would be tough to match the versatility of a Kristaps Porzingis-Bagley pairing at the 4 and 5. The Knicks need wing and guard play but can't pass on the best player available.

Phoenix Suns



The Suns could look to build the league's most athletic frontcourt by pairing Bagley with Marquese Chriss and Josh Jackson.

Sacramento Kings



Obviously the superior prospect to Willie Cauley-Stein, Bagley could play alongside Skal Labissiere. Between Bagley, Labissiere and Harry Giles, the Kings would have plenty of big-man talent to develop.