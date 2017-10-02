2018 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Top 10 Prospects

0 of 10

NBA comparisons are used to paint a picture portraying a prospect's current skill set, but also their future identity.

We gave each top-10 2018 NBA draft prospect a current NBA player or two to help describe and predict what they'll look like in the pros.

A prospect and player's measurements had to match up, as did their positions and styles of play. Some of these are best-case comparisons to current or former stars, though their ceilings could differ.

And since no two players are exactly alike, I used a combination of two players to compare certain prospects.