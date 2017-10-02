2018 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Top 10 Prospects

2018 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Top 10 ProspectsOctober 2, 2017
NBA comparisons are used to paint a picture portraying a prospect's current skill set, but also their future identity.
We gave each top-10 2018 NBA draft prospect a current NBA player or two to help describe and predict what they'll look like in the pros.
A prospect and player's measurements had to match up, as did their positions and styles of play. Some of these are best-case comparisons to current or former stars, though their ceilings could differ.
And since no two players are exactly alike, I used a combination of two players to compare certain prospects.
10. Robert Williams (Texas A&M, PF/C, Sophomore)
NBA comparison: Larry Sanders
Physical tools/athleticism
Sanders' physical tools and athleticism—not skill—were behind his on-court value. It's the same case for Williams, who's 6'10", 241 pounds with a 7'4" wingspan, big hands and explosive bounce. He's one of the draft's most exciting leapers and has the length NBA teams go after. He'll be most effective at center in today's NBA.
Defense/rebounding
Sanders was a rim protector by label, having blocked 2.8 shots a game during his prime. Williams averaged 3.8 swats and 12.6 rebounds per 40 minutes coming off Texas A&Ms bench. He has the potential to be a disruptive defensive presence around the basket, as well as a plus-rebounder thanks to his motor, leaping and mitts.
Easy baskets
Sanders was never a scorer without shooting range or advanced post play. And unless Williams transformed his game over the summer, he won't ever be featured on offense. Still, like Sanders, Williams should give whoever drafts him a high-percentage finisher and lob target. His speed and springs will translate to easy baskets, both off transition and guard penetration.
9. Wendell Carter (Duke, PF/C)
NBA comparison: Al Horford
Physical tools/athleticism
At 6'10", 259 pounds, Wendell Carter has a similar shape and (average) athleticism as Al Horford (6'10", 245 lbs), who's starred for years despite lacking highlight-reel bounce. With good size and feet, Carter should be interchangeable between the 4 or 5 like Horford.
Simple skill set
Horford was always rock solid for mastering a simplified skill set. Back-to-the-basket moves, short corner face-ups, mid-range jumpers—that's Carter's game. Nothing about it is overly flashy. Carter shows sound back-to-the-basket footwork and the agility to face up and make a quick move. And his jumper looks soft and promising.
8. Miles Bridges (Michigan State, SF/PF, Sophomore)
NBA comparison: Jae Crowder/Justise Winslow
Physical tools/athleticism
With Miles Bridges, comparisons to Winslow are more about athleticism and motor than anything else. Bridges could be the draft's top athlete, between his quickness, power and explosive leaping. At 6'7", 225 pounds, he's built similarly to Jae Crowder, whose strong frame reminds of NFL tight ends.
Defensive versatility
Bridges competes like Winslow and Crowder on defense, where he guards positions 2 through 4. He's quick enough around the perimeter with the strength to match up against bigger forwards. He'll have the chance to be a tough one-on-one defender like Crowder, but Bridges, who blocked 1.5 shots a game, will also be an exciting defensive playmaker for his ability to chase down fast breaks and fly in from the weak side.
Complementary offensive potential
Winslow and Crowder will never be top options in an offense, but they're still threats, particularly Crowder, thanks to his jumper. Bridges needs to improve his off-the-dribble game and shot-creating, but he made 56 threes in 28 games and gets himself baskets by tapping into his athleticism off drives, cuts and transition.
7. Jaren Jackson (Michigan State, PF/C, Freshman)
NBA comparison: Thon Maker/Noah Vonleh
Physical tools/athleticism
Physically, Jaren Jackson's 6'11", 242-pound frame and 7'4" wingspan match right up with Vonleh. And neither player is known for their athleticism, though they aren't quite stiffs.
Defensive/rebounding potential
The Maker comparison kicks in on defense. Jackson similarly guards both 4s and 5s. He uses his length to block shots and shows enough foot speed to switch, get in a stance and slide. Like Maker, his motor comes alive under the boards, where he puts pressure on the offensive glass.
Post/stretch big
Jackson has a strange shooting release but has proven to be a legitimate threat from behind the arc. His jumper is a big reason for the preseason top-10 ranking. Jackson isn't the most polished scorer and does most of his offensive work by finishing around the rim or putting in miscellaneous one-handers in the paint. But he's shown enough flashes of post footwork to suggest he can improve as a shot-creator.
6. Collin Sexton (Alabama, PG, Freshman)
NBA comparison: Eric Bledsoe
Physical tools/athleticism
Physically, Collin Sexton and Bledsoe aren't far apart, with the Alabama freshman listed at 6'3", 190 pounds. Sexton's mix of power and explosiveness comes to life in the open floor and drive-and-slash game.
Scoring point guards
Like Bledsoe, Sexton is a scoring lead ball-handler. He's constantly in attack mode looking for buckets. His elusiveness off the dribble naturally leads to playmaking, but he'll never be a candidate to finish among the NBA's assist leaders. Though not known for shooting (neither is Bledsoe), Sexton can get hot once his confidence starts to pump. He should have some exciting stretches of takeover scoring that highlight his killer instinct and ability to put up points in bunches.
5. Mohamed Bamba (Texas, C, Freshman)
NBA comparison: Rudy Gobert/Nerlens Noel
Comparisons to Gobert stem from Mohamed Bamba's unique measurements, specifically a jaw-dropping 7'9" wingspan. In terms of power (or lack thereof), he's closer to Noel with a skinny 225-pound frame. Bamba is similarly light on his feet, capable of sliding or easily bouncing high above the rim.
Defensive potential
The obvious draw to Bamba: a monster defensive ceiling. Like Gobert, he's the type of rim protector who can change a game with his length and ability to cover ground. Bamba may even move better than Gobert away from the basket, where he shows the potential to switch and hold his own against against smaller players in space.
Even without strong legs, Bamba should also average a double-double like Gobert, just using his long arms and sticky hands to rebound.
Flashes of offense
Offensively, he's mostly a catch-and-finisher, lob target and low-post option like Gobert. But occasionally, Bamba will flash some skill with back-to-the-basket footwork and shooting touch. Depending on how much he develops over the next season, Thon Maker could end up being the more accurate comparison for Bamba.
4. DeAndre Ayton (Arizona, C, Freshman)
NBA comparison: Karl-Anthony Towns
Physical tools/athleticism
Arizona lists DeAndre Ayton at 7'1", 250 pounds, similar to Towns, who's 7'0", 248 pounds. Both have wingspans over 7'3", and though neither are known for explosiveness, they're nimble, coordinated athletes who can easily make plays above the rim.
Rebounding
Big, physical and long, Ayton will roll out of bed with double-doubles this season. Towns just averaged 12.3 rebounds per game, a feat that seems achievable for Ayton once his time comes.
Inside-out skills/versatility
Towns has become a scoring threat all over the floor, from the post an short corners to three-point land. Ayton has flashed similar potential versatility, between his back-to-the-basket game and a jumper that could eventually be a regular weapon in the arsenal.
3. Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri, SF/PF, Freshman)
NBA comparison: Danilo Gallinari
Physical tools/athleticism
A 6'10" wing or small-ball 4, Michael Porter Jr. matches up with Gallinari physically and athletically. They have great size for their positions with enough quickness and athleticism around the rim, though scouts wouldn't describe either as explosive.
Three-level scorers
Like Gallinari, Porter is a scorer and threat from all three levels: three-point, mid-range and paint. Despite their big-man height, they separate themselves with their perimeter games. Porter's jumper is his most distinguishable weapon. He has convincing shooting range, as well as the ability to create and convert off the dribble by pulling up, stepping back or falling away. Both can shoot or work one-on-one in isolation, though neither are big triple-double threats. Their value is driven strictly by high-level scoring ability.
Inconsistency and injuries have kept Gallinari from ever reaching All-Star status. Porter's ceiling is clearly higher. Gordon Hayward could be the better comparison in terms of potential.
2. Luka Doncic (Slovenia, PG/SG, 1999)
NBA comparison: Manu Ginobili
Tools/Athleticism
Luka Doncic has an inch or two on Ginobili, but both have standard size and neither are overly long or explosive. They're non-traditional star wings for their relatively average athleticism and length. They freeze defenses with change of speed and direction, as opposed to blowing by them with speed or bust.
Playmaking versatility
Ginobili averaged over four assists during seven different seasons. Like Ginobili, Doncic is a crafty playmaker, creative off the dribble with ball-handling skills, basketball IQ, vision and passing instincts. The Slovenian may not take over an NBA team's offense at the point (neither did Ginobili), but he will work as a secondary setup man in the ball screen, pick-and-roll game.
Shooting
Ginobili has shot 37 percent from three for his career, making 1.4 triples per game. The percentages aren't there yet for Doncic, but he's made enough threes to feel confident in his shooting potential—a key strength, given his somewhat limited bounce around the basket.
1. Marvin Bagley III (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)
NBA comparison: Kevin Garnett
Physical tools/athleticism
Garnett is the type of player scouts hope Marvin Bagley III becomes by reaching his potential. At 6'11", he possesses that Garnet-like mix of effortless bounce and mobility. Bagley should similarly play both the 4 and 5 depending on who else is in the lineup.
Rebounding, defensive potential
Garnett averaged a double-double four times in his career. Bagley should also emerge as one of the league's top rebounders. He brings a motor and nose for the ball under the boards, particularly on offense, where uses the glass for second-chance points. Bagley will be a constant putback threat off misses. He could also be valued defensively for his shot-blocking and foot speed away from the basket, where he shows the lateral quickness to stay in front of guards, wings and forwards.
Potential offensive versatility
Bagley isn't the most polished prospect in the draft, but he could be the best if his skill level continues to improve. Like Garnett, he's flashed everything from a post game and mid-range jumper to ball-handling and passing ability. He can play back to the basket or facing it with quickness bigs have trouble containing.
