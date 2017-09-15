NBA Reportedly to Vote on Draft Lottery Reform Before End of September

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NBA is looking into the possibility of draft lottery reform with the league's board of governors scheduled for a Sept. 28 vote on the issue.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA competition committee has sent the proposal from the league to the board of governors, and changes to the lottery would go into effect in 2019 if the reform passes.

Per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, the NBA's draft lottery reform proposal would give "three highest lottery seeds would each be allocated 14% odds to win the lottery" and the remaining lottery teams would see their odds decrease between one to two percent.

The lottery would also determine up to four picks, compared to three in the current system, meaning "the highest lottery seed would receive no worse than the fifth pick."

The NBA has explored draft lottery reform in the past. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the 2014 vote for reform fell short of the 23 votes needed, with the owners splitting 17-13 to change the lottery.

The NBA's current weighted lottery system has been in place since 1990. The team with the highest odds has won the No. 1 overall pick six times during that span, including each of the last three years.