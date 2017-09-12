Stephen Curry on LaVar Ball Comparing Him to Lonzo: 'Insanity'

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said repeated efforts by LaVar Ball to say his son, Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, was already better than the two-time NBA MVP while playing at UCLA last season is an example of the elder Ball's "insanity."

On Monday, Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer passed along comments from Curry, who used the situation to joke about Dubs teammate Kevin Durant taking a shot at the Under Armour basketball shoes.

"I don't know [LaVar] at all," he said. "They (the Ball family) are obviously unique and they are doing it their way. You can say a lot about the power in that. ... And I think Lonzo wore my shoes. Hey, that's somebody who wants to wear my shoes!"

The comparisons between Curry and Lonzo were one of numerous over-the-top claims made by the Ball patriarch during his rise to prominence over the past year. The most discussed being his ridiculous prediction he could have beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game during his prime.

He also drew the ire of Jay Bilas for his comments directed toward women and officials, which led the ESPN college basketball analyst to conclude: "I was wrong about LaVar Ball. He is not a Kardashian. That is far too kind. He is a misogynistic buffoon unworthy of my time."

That said, LaVar has also received praise for attempting to carve out a new path for his family by starting the Big Baller Brand for his three sons—Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo. Turning down standard endorsements for a riskier route is an effort he wrote about for Slam Online.

"We just want to inspire people and show them that there's a different lane you can travel in. It's OK to step out and do it another way," he wrote. "Only a select few will do it, but folks will start creating their own brands, like we've done with BBB, and more and more families will begin feeling comfortable with betting on themselves. You just gotta have the vision. Without the vision, you have no precision."

Ultimately, Ball is smart enough to know generating attention is crucial when it comes to building a company like the Big Baller Brand from the ground up. He's managed to generate that buzz with his often laughable remarks about the greatness of himself and his sons.

Lonzo wasn't better than Curry during his time at UCLA. He may never develop into a better player than the Warriors stalwart despite the hype that led him to get selected second overall. But Steph is still being asked about it, so in the end, LaVar is getting the attention he covets.