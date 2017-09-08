Enes Kanter Says Teammate Said Not to Return If He Got Picture with Kevin Durant

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Enes Kanter lives in the same apartment complex as Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant. But one player on the Thunder apparently doesn't want Kanter getting too cozy with his former teammate.

"I'm not going to tell who, but one of my teammates, a couple of weeks before that scrimmage game, said 'If I see one picture with you and KD,' because he knows that KD lives in the same apartment [complex] as me, 'don't come back to OKC,'" Kanter revealed on the Timeout with Taylor Rooks podcast (h/t Tony Xypteras of Uproxx.com). "I'm not going to tell who, but he said that."

The scrimmage in question came earlier in August, when players like Kanter, Durant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, among others, played a few pickup games in a New York gym.

NBA trainer Chris Brickley shared video from the games on Instagram:

And Kanter's anonymous teammate wanted the details on the game.

"After the scrimmage game, 45 minutes later, he called me and said, 'Did you talk to him?'" Kanter said. "He heard about the game, so he asked me if I talked to him, if I was friendly or not, if I was on his team. I said I wasn’t on his team, and he said, 'You’re lying, I watched you on his team.' I said 'Ok, I was on his team a little bit.'"

Kanter was laughing while telling the latter part of the story, however, suggesting that he didn't take the conversation too seriously.

As for the mystery teammate? Kanter refused to name the player who made the comments, though it seems safe to speculate that it was probably a veteran who had played with Durant during his time in Oklahoma City. That leaves Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, Nick Collison and Andre Roberson as the most likely suspects, though it's certainly possible a different player made the comments.