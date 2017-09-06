Dennis Rodman Wants to 'Straighten Things Out' Between Donald Trump, North Korea

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

As tensions rise between North Korea and the United States, former NBA star Dennis Rodman is trying to become the voice of reason.

"I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together," Rodman said Wednesday on Good Morning Britain, via Adam K. Raymond of New York magazine.

Rodman has made several visits to North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un.

While Rodman's unusual friendship with Kim began when he first visited the country in 2013 as part of a basketball exhibition, he explained that politics do not come up.

"We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together," Rodman said on Good Morning Britain of his relationship with Kim, via Reuters. "We ride horses, we hang out, we go skiing, we hardly ever talk politics, and that's the good thing."

As the political climate worsens, however, he clearly wants to get involved. Rodman, who played for five teams and won five NBA titles in his Hall of Fame career, might be the most noteworthy link between the two countries' leaders.

North Korea reportedly tested a hydrogen bomb Sunday, while United States president Donald Trump said Sunday he is discussing possible strategies with his staff.