NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 2?

0 of 32

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season is tough; I don't care how impressive your team is. Even after the preseason, teams aren't sure what they are. They're even less sure what their opponent is going to be.

I know I wasn't a superstar quarterback in the NFL, but take it from me: Teams are going to see wrinkles they don't expect and have issues they don't anticipate. This is why we end up seeing wild mistakes and plays and bizarre scores.

I felt a lot better heading into Week 4 than I did Week 1.

Picking games is hard too, for these same reasons. I missed plenty of my Week 1 picks, and I under- or overestimated a number of squads. You'll find plenty of movement from last week's power rankings. With most of Week 1 complete, let's take a look at how teams stack up.

I'll only be ranking the 26 teams that have already played. Be sure to check back for updated rankings Tuesday morning.