NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Regular Season?

0 of 32

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Coming out of NFL preseason Week 4, we don't have a lot of new team evaluation. I believe the fourth preseason game is almost a waste for any player who has been in the league for more than three years. For coaches, the final preseason game is only valuable as it relates to the last three or four roster spots.

There is value for the young guys, the rookies and the fringe players. For them, the end of preseason can be nerve-racking. For veteran players—especially those who know they are going to make the team—this is the most exciting time of the year.

As an ex-player, I can tell you that training camp is a real burden on your life. Guys are glad to have it over, to be able to start game-planning, get back to lifting weights and get healthy for the opener.

With all of this said, there aren't going to be any drastic changes to my power rankings coming out of Week 4. While I will move some teams up and down as I reflect back on the preseason as a whole, I won't be jumping a team up eight spots because it produced a Week 4 preseason shutout.