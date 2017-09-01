NBA Scout Breaks Down Cleveland Cavaliers' New Additions, Young Talent

0 of 9

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

For better or worse, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to look quite different this season.

Culminating with the trade of Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, nearly half of the Cavs roster will have turned over since June's NBA Finals. The changes haven't been restricted to the locker room, either.

New general manager Koby Altman is in. He's a David Griffin disciple who replaces his old boss at the top of the front office. It's been Altman and majority owner Dan Gilbert who have pulled the strings on this summer's acquisitions.

Starting with re-signing veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver to a three-year, $22 million deal, the Cavs have added Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Jeff Green, Cedi Osman, Jose Calderon and Ante Zizic.

They've also lost five players (but only three last names) in Irving (trade) Deron Williams (free agent), Derrick Williams (free agent), Dahntay Jones (free agent) and James Jones (named VP of basketball operations of the Phoenix Suns).

To examine if the Cavs have gotten better, Bleacher Report talked to a current NBA scout about these additions along with the rise of some of Cleveland's young talent.