Who Ya Got: Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Davis?

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Eye tests and certain statistical barometers don't do Davis any favors here. Towns has more polish to his offensive game in a vacuum. His footwork from the blocks inward is nearly flawless, and he blends brute force with uncanny finesse and floor awareness.

His hook shots are already a deadly weapon from either side; he shot 60 percent on 210 such looks as a sophomore—a sophomore. He mixes in turnarounds, spin cycles, directional dribbles and plain backdowns, forever keeping the defense in limbo, somewhere between frantic collapsing and idle helplessness.

Davis doesn't employ the same vast bag of tricks. His hook attempts seem more like fadeaway push shots. He put down 52 percent of those looks last season, but the Pelicans don't use him in the same vein. His interior game is based almost solely upon length—and controlled chaos off the dribble—rather than footwork, timing and strength.

Towns has added far more value as a post-up option in each of his first two campaigns, according to NBA Math's Play-Type Profiles—a noticeable advantage he's unlikely to relinquish with New Orleans' back-to-the-basket sets now also tied to DeMarcus Cousins. But this result is more stylistic divergence than telltale superiority.

Davis essentially functions like a wing. He relies on a heavier dose of drives and pull-ups. Though Towns has shown he's more than willing to put the ball on the floor, he needs a pump fake or over-aggressive close-out to maximize his attack. Davis can get by on his first step alone, with an off-the-bounce stride that bears more resemblance to Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant than a skyscraper.

Among the 270 players to chew through at least 50 drives in 2016-17, Davis placed second in points per attack, trailing only Durant. And his efficiency is not buoyed by scant volume; he averaged more drives per game than Danilo Gallinari.

Pull-up jumpers aren't necessarily Davis' forte, but they've become a necessary part of his game as New Orleans searches for surrounding creators. Where Towns shot 35.7 percent on 1.2 stop-and-pops per contest, Davis put down 42.7 percent of his 4.5 looks—accuracy and frequency that outpaced shooting specialists like Avery Bradley, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson.

Noticeably more refined post moves and viable dribble attacks keep Towns on Davis' plane. But the latter's usage is higher (32.6 last year to Towns' 27.5), and he's never had a Zach LaVine or Andrew Wiggins to leverage against his moves.

Plus, it says a lot about the difficulty of Davis' role that his average shot distance (10.6) dwarfed Towns' (9.7) despite attempting roughly half as many three-pointers. As of now, given a choice between these two, he's the one you choose to manufacture shots from scratch.

Verdict: Davis (by a hair)