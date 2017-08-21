Lonzo Ball Thanks Jay-Z for Buying 3 Pairs of Big Baller Brand's ZO2 Shoes

John Locher/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball said he appreciates Jay-Z purchasing three pairs of his signature Big Baller Brand shoes.

"I'm just thankful, man, appreciate it," Ball told TMZ Sports.

Jay-Z said he purchased the shoes during an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast on Tidal, the streaming music service he co-owns with other artists.

