    Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr. Lead Early 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    Jul 15, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    According to odds released by OddsShark on Friday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is the favorite to take home 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

    Ball leads the pack by a wide margin with a moneyline of +175 (bet $100 to win $175), which works out as 7-4 odds, while Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. is the second choice at +325 (13-4 odds).

    The Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and the 19-year-old was named MVP during summer league play.

      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ Named NBPA Voice Awards 2017 MVP

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis (Knee) Ruled Out of Euro Tournament

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Michael Beasley Wants Some Respect

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      B/R NBA Redraft: Full Results and Awards

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report