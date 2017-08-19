Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr. Lead Early 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

According to odds released by OddsShark on Friday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is the favorite to take home 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Ball leads the pack by a wide margin with a moneyline of +175 (bet $100 to win $175), which works out as 7-4 odds, while Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. is the second choice at +325 (13-4 odds).

The Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and the 19-year-old was named MVP during summer league play.

