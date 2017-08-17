Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2017: Round-by-Round Expert Projections

0 of 29

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Now that it's mid-August, fantasy football draft season is kicking into overdrive.

Fantasy drafters prepare in all sorts of ways for the big day, including cheat sheets with player rankings. But perhaps the most valuable tool is taking a dry run by participating in a mock draft.

If you don't have the time or inclination to do that, the next-best thing is examining someone else's mock. Observing how things played out can help you pinpoint potential values and look for pitfalls to avoid.

That's what we're going to do here, with analysis of a 12-team draft I recently participated in with other fantasy football writers. This wasn't a practice run. This is for keeps. Twelve people who make a living in fantasy sports going at it—with a championship (and some cash) on the line.

The rules and scoring for this league are pretty straightforward: 18 rounds, PPR scoring. Start one quarterback, two running backs, three wideouts, a tight end, kicker, team defense and one "flex" player (RB/WR/TE).

Let's see how the draft went down, beginning with the coveted first overall pick.