BIG3 League Basketball 2017 Results: Rashad McCants, Trilogy Remain Undefeated

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The seventh week of BIG3 play brought three-on-three action to Kentucky's Rupp Arena, as the teams jockeyed for position in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters already locked themselves into the playoffs, and Power came into Sunday with an opportunity to join them. Ghost Ballers could also strengthen their playoff resume with a win over Tri-State, which entered tied for the worst record in the league.

Here is a look at how things played out in Lexington.

Tri-State 51, Ghost Ballers 43

Bonzi Wells scored 18 points as one of three Tri-State players in double figures as they pulled off a surprising 51-43 win over Ghost Ballers.

Tri-State trailed 12-4 in the first half but scored the final eight points of the first half to go into the break ahead 25-20. They never trailed again after that run and led by as many as nine.

Dominic McGuire (13 points) and Lee Nailon (12 points) were also in double figures.

Ricky Davis scored a team-high 15 points for Ghost Ballers, which dropped to 3-4 with the loss and will go into the final week in a battle for the final playoff spot. Ivan Johnson also scored 14 points.

Turnovers were the main factor in Ghost Ballers' struggles, with Davis being responsible for five of their 11 giveaways. Tri-State's three turnovers by comparison allowed them to shoot 42 times compared to 33 for Ghost Ballers.

Trilogy 50, Power 45

Rashad McCants scored 20 points, Al Harrington added 14 and James White had 12 as Trilogy continued its rampage over the BIG3 with a comeback 50-45 win over power.

Trilogy trailed 25-14 after a disjointed first half that saw them allow Power to go on a 16-2 run to close the half. But McCants came out scorching to start the second half, scoring eight of his team's first 10 points, including knocking down a four-point shot. The North Carolina product knocked down nine of his 15 shots on the evening and had the team's only two steals.

Harrington knocked down six of his 10 shots as part of a strong effort inside, while White got his 12 on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting. Trilogy is the lone remaining unbeaten at 7-0.

Power, which could have clinched a playoff berth with a win, is now 4-3. DeShawn Stevenson knocked down five shots from three-point range on his way to a team-high 19 points. Cuttino Mobley added 17.

3's Company 51, Killer 3s 48

Andre Owens scored 20 points and Al Thornton added 15, as 3's Company came from behind in the second half for a 51-48 win over Killer 3s.

Owens hit a pair of threes and played a team-high 52 minutes in what was essentially a playoff knockout game. Now 3's Company sits at 3-4 and has a real opportunity to make the final postseason spot with a win next week.

DerMarr Johnson added 10 points to round out 3's Company's double-digit scorers.

Stephen Jackson did his part to keep Killer 3s in the playoff hunt, scoring a game-high 25 points. Chauncey Billups added 10 but was inefficient throughout, making just a pair of his 11 shot chances.

Killer 3s are eliminated from playoff contention with a 2-5 record.

Allen Iverson did not play for 3's Company due to a one-game suspension.

3 Headed Monsters 50, Ball Hogs 34

Rashard Lewis scored 17 points and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf added 14, as 3 Headed Monsters efficiently took care of business on their way to a 50-34 win over Ball Hogs.

The 3 Headed Monsters made 21 of their 40 shots from the field and did not trail after pulling ahead 11-9 early in the first half. Lewis also added 11 rebounds as part of a continued strong effort from the former NBA All-Star.

Every Monster scored at least four points and none were on the floor for more than 20 minutes in what essentially turned into a rout.

Ball Hogs, which are limping their way to a last-place finish, now sit 1-6. Derrick Byars was their only player in double figures, as they struggled their way to a 14-of-39 performance from the field.