James Harden, Chris Paul Shine in Drew League Win as Russell Westbrook Sits

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

James Harden and Chris Paul teamed up in the Drew League Sunday, giving Houston Rockets fans a taste of what to expect next season.

The NBA All-Stars led LAUNFD to an 83-81 win over the Hometown Favorites in the last game of the regular season, sending the squad to the Drew League playoffs in the process.

Russell Westbrook was expected to play for the Hometown Favorites but decided not to play.

Paul filled up the stat sheet with 13 points and 10 assists in the win, earning the Player of the Game designation on the league's official Twitter account.

Harden and Paul showed a quality connection throughout the night, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Paul was also doing plenty on his own:

Harden clearly wasn't afraid to let it fly, even getting some seemingly lucky shots, via Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News:

Alongside this elite duo of NBA players was Marvin Bagley, a high school player considered the No. 1 recruit in the 2018 class by Scout.com. He is reportedly considering a reclassification, per Evan Daniels of Scout.com, and after getting a taste of high-level action Sunday, it might be tough to convince him to play another year of high school.

The Hometown Favorites also had several notable players on the roster, including Tim Hardaway Jr., Jordan Crawford and Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Bell.

Bell still has to prove himself at the NBA level, but he did have at least one big play against Harden Sunday night:

However, the biggest contributor was USC guard De'Anthony Melton:

He hit a three-pointer to cut the lead down to two in the final moments, but it wasn't enough to get the win for the Hometown Favorites.

LAUNFD jumped from the No. 7 spot in the standings to No. 3 with the win and will be a tough out in the playoffs starting Friday. However, the Citi Team Blazers remain the favorite going forward after a 10-2 regular season in the pro-am league.