    Fantasy Football 2017: Initial Preseason Big Board

    Gary DavenportNFL AnalystAugust 2, 2017

      It's go time, folks.

      Fantasy football draft season is upon us once again. It's the best time of year for fans of the hobby. Everyone is 0-0 and has hopes of bringing home a championship.

      Of course, with those hopes comes pressure. Have a bad draft, and the season can be over before it starts.

      Have a good one, though, and it's time to start planning how to spend that prize money.

      OK, let's not get nuts—but it's still vitally important if you want to leave the draft with a competitive team that you enter it prepared.

      Say, with a position-by-position big board that includes a ranking of the top 100 players overall as the preseason gets underway.

         

      Rankings are based on a PPR scoring system that awards one point for 10 rushing or receiving or 25 passing yards, six points for all touchdowns and one point per reception.

    Quarterback

      Quarterbacks are the unquestioned kings of the National Football League. They win the most awards, land the biggest contracts and have the biggest impact on a team’s success.

      That’s not the case in fantasy football, though. Elite options like Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots are fantastic players who will all but surely rack up fantasy points.

      But it’s a deep position, with proven veterans like Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers available later on.

      RANK

      PLAYER

      TEAM

      1.

      Aaron Rodgers

      Green Bay Packers

      2.

      Drew Brees

      New Orleans Saints

      3.

      Tom Brady

      New England Patriots

      4.

      Matt Ryan

      Atlanta Falcons

      5.

      Russell Wilson

      Seattle Seahawks

      6.

      Andrew Luck

      Indianapolis Colts

      7.

      Cam Newton

      Carolina Panthers

      8.

      Ben Roethlisberger

      Pittsburgh Steelers

      9.

      Jameis Winston

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      10.

      Derek Carr

      Oakland Raiders

      11.

      Marcus Mariota

      Tennessee Titans

      12.

      Philip Rivers

      Los Angeles Chargers

      13.

      Matthew Stafford

      Detroit Lions

      14.

      Kirk Cousins

      Washington Redskins

      15.

      Dak Prescott

      Dallas Cowboys

      16.

      Eli Manning

      New York Giants

      17.

      Tyrod Taylor

      Buffalo Bills

      18.

      Andy Dalton

      Cincinnati Bengals

      19.

      Carson Palmer

      Arizona Cardinals

      20.

      Ryan Tannehill

      Miami Dolphins

      21.

      Carson Wentz

      Philadelphia Eagles

      22.

      Blake Bortles

      Jacksonville Jaguars

      23.

      Sam Bradford

      Minnesota Vikings

      24.

      Alex Smith

      Kansas City Chiefs

      25.

      Joe Flacco

      Baltimore Ravens

      26.

      Trevor Siemian

      Denver Broncos

      27.

      Deshaun Watson

      Houston Texans

      28.

      Brian Hoyer

      San Francisco 49ers

      29.

      Jared Goff

      Los Angeles Rams

      30.

      Mike Glennon

      Chicago Bears

    Running Back

      The running back position had fallen out of favor a bit in recent years. There were too many high-end busts in the backfield and too many wide receivers consistently posting big stat lines.

      That is, until last year—when huge seasons by the likes of David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals), Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) keyed something of a backfield renaissance.

      However, some caveat emptor action is in order for the “Big Three” tailbacks in 2017. All three surpassed 370 total touches last year if you count their work in the postseason.

      And the “Curse of 370” doesn’t spare many souls.

      Rank

      Player

      Team

      1.

      David Johnson

      Arizona Cardinals

      2.

      Le’Veon Bell

      Pittsburgh Steelers

      3.

      Ezekiel Elliott

      Dallas Cowboys

      4.

      Melvin Gordon

      Los Angeles Chargers

      5.

      LeSean McCoy

      Buffalo Bills

      6.

      DeMarco Murray

      Tennessee Titans

      7.

      Devonta Freeman

      Atlanta Falcons

      8.

      Jay Ajayi

      Miami Dolphins

      9.

      Jordan Howard

      Chicago Bears

      10.

      Lamar Miller

      Houston Texans

      11.

      Leonard Fournette

      Jacksonville Jaguars

      12.

      Todd Gurley

      Los Angeles Rams

      13.

      Isaiah Crowell

      Cleveland Browns

      14.

      Spencer Ware

      Kansas City Chiefs

      15.

      Mark Ingram

      New Orleans Saints

      16.

      Christian McCaffrey

      Carolina Panthers

      17.

      Ty Montgomery

      Green Bay Packers

      18.

      Marshawn Lynch

      Oakland Raiders

      19.

      Tevin Coleman

      Atlanta Falcons

      20.

      Frank Gore

      Indianapolis Colts

      21.

      Ameer Abdullah

      Detroit Lions

      22.

      Carlos Hyde

      San Francisco 49ers

      23.

      C.J. Anderson

      Denver Broncos

      24.

      Eddie Lacy

      Seattle Seahawks

      25.

      Dalvin Cook

      Minnesota Vikings

      26.

      Joe Mixon

      Cincinnati Bengals

      27.

      Bilal Powell

      New York Jets

      28.

      Doug Martin

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      29.

      Adrian Peterson

      New Orleans Saints

      30.

      Derrick Henry

      Tennessee Titans

      31.

      Paul Perkins

      New York Giants

      32.

      Danny Woodhead

      Baltimore Ravens

      33.

      Matt Forte

      New York Jets

      34.

      Duke Johnson

      Cleveland Browns

      35.

      Theo Riddick

      Detroit Lions

      36.

      Mike Gillislee

      New England Patriots

      37.

      Rob Kelley

      Washington Redskins

      38.

      LeGarrette Blount

      Philadelphia Eagles

      39.

      Darren Sproles

      Philadelphia Eagles

      40.

      Terrance West

      Baltimore Ravens

      41.

      Jonathan Stewart

      Carolina Panthers

      42.

      Samaje Perine

      Washington Redskins

      43.

      Latavius Murray

      Minnesota Vikings

      44.

      Giovani Bernard

      Cincinnati Bengals

      45.

      Jamaal Charles

      Denver Broncos

      46.

      C.J. Prosise

      Seattle Seahawks

      47.

      James White

      New England Patriots

      48.

      Thomas Rawls

      Seattle Seahawks

      49.

      Charles Sims

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      50.

      Joe Williams

      San Francisco 49ers

    Wide Receiver

      On one hand, given his robotic production over the last four years (an average of 120-plus catches, 1,500-plus yards and 10-plus touchdowns), an argument can be made that Antonio Brown of the Piitsburgh Steelers should be the pick at 1.01 in fantasy drafts.

      If there’s such a thing as “bust-proof,” Brown’s it.

      And he’s not the only stud wide receiver out there. Far from it.

      On the other hand, there’s no denying that wide receiver is a much deeper pool of fantasy talent than in the backfield in 2017. You have a better chance of finding a fantasy starter in the eighth round at receiver than at running back.

      That makes wideout easily the most flexible position in fantasy this year.

      Whether they are your primary or secondary focus, there’s something for everyone.

      Rank

      Player

      Team

      1.

      Antonio Brown

      Pittsburgh Steelers

      2.

      Julio Jones

      Atlanta Falcons

      3.

      Odell Beckham

      New York Giants

      4.

      A.J. Green

      Cincinnati Bengals

      5.

      Mike Evans

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      6.

      Jordy Nelson

      Green Bay Packers

      7.

      Mike Thomas

      New Orleans Saints

      8.

      Amari Cooper

      Oakland Raiders

      9.

      Dez Bryant

      Dallas Cowboys

      10.

      Demaryius Thomas

      Denver Broncos

      11.

      T.Y. Hilton

      Indianapolis Colts

      12.

      DeAndre Hopkins

      Houston Texans

      13.

      Jarvis Landry

      Miami Dolphins

      14.

      Brandin Cooks

      New England Patriots

      15.

      Doug Baldwin

      Seattle Seahawks

      16.

      Allen Robinson

      Jacksonville Jaguars

      17.

      Larry Fitzgerald

      Arizona Cardinals

      18.

      Alshon Jeffery

      Philadelphia Eagles

      19.

      Keenan Allen

      Los Angeles Chargers

      20.

      Golden Tate

      Detroit Lions

      21.

      Michael Crabtree

      Oakland Raiders

      22.

      Davante Adams

      Green Bay Packers

      23.

      Sammy Watkins

      Buffalo Bills

      24.

      Julian Edelman

      New England Patriots

      25.

      Emmanuel Sanders

      Denver Broncos

      26.

      Kelvin Benjamin

      Carolina Panthers

      27.

      Willie Snead

      New Orleans Saints

      28.

      Stefon Diggs

      Minnesota Vikings

      29.

      Terrelle Pryor

      Washington Redskins

      30.

      Brandon Marshall

      New York Giants

      31.

      DeSean Jackson

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      32.

      Pierre Garcon

      San Francisco 49ers

      33.

      Jamison Crowder

      Washington Redskins

      34.

      Donte Moncrief

      Indianapolis Colts

      35.

      Tyreek Hill

      Kansas City Chiefs

      36.

      DeVante Parker

      Miami Dolphins

      37.

      Martavis Bryant

      Pittsburgh Steelers

      38.

      Marvin Jones

      Detroit Lions

      39.

      Eric Decker

      Tennessee Titans

      40.

      Randall Cobb

      Green Bay Packers

      41.

      John Brown

      Arizona Cardinals

      42.

      Jeremy Maclin

      Baltimore Ravens

      43.

      Adam Thielen

      Minnesota Vikings

      44.

      Quincy Enunwa

      New York Jets

      45.

      Corey Davis

      Tennessee Titans

      46.

      Kenny Britt

      Cleveland Browns

      47.

      Cameron Meredith

      Chicago Bears

      48.

      Jordan Matthews

      Philadelphia Eagles

      49.

      Sterling Shepard

      New York Giants

      50.

      Mike Wallace

      Baltimore Ravens

    Tight End

      The tight end position is the most confusing and frustrating in fantasy football in 2017.

      There are eight or nine players I have any real faith in as an every-week fantasy starter. And even that group is riddled with question marks.

      The consensus No. 1 option at the position (New England’s Rob Gronkowski) has been fantasy’s top tight end in two of the past four years. In the other two, he missed at least half the season.

      Jordan Reed of the Washington Redskins, Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks and Tyler Eifert of the Cincinnati Bengals all share similarly lengthy injury histories.

      There are all of two players (Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Carolina’s Greg Olsen) who I am reasonably confident will both stay healthy and produce.

      Outside that? It’s a crapshoot, really.

      Rank

      Player

      Team

      1.

      Rob Gronkowski

      New England Patriots

      2.

      Travis Kelce

      Kansas City Chiefs

      3.

      Greg Olsen

      Carolina Panthers

      4.

      Jordan Reed

      Washington Redskins

      5.

      Jimmy Graham

      Seattle Seahawks

      6.

      Tyler Eifert

      Cincinnati Bengals

      7.

      Delanie Walker

      Tennessee Titans

      8.

      Zach Ertz

      Philadelphia Eagles

      9.

      Kyle Rudolph

      Minnesota Vikings

      10.

      Hunter Henry

      Los Angeles Chargers

      11.

      Martellus Bennett

      Green Bay Packers

      12.

      Jack Doyle

      Indianapolis Colts

      13.

      Jason Witten

      Dallas Cowboys

      14.

      Eric Ebron

      Detroit Lions

      15.

      Coby Fleener

      New Orleans Saints

      16.

      Austin Hooper

      Atlanta Falcons

      17.

      Cameron Brate

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      18.

      Zach Miller

      Chicago Bears

      19.

      C.J. Fiedorowicz

      Houston Texans

      20.

      Antonio Gates

      Los Angeles Chargers

      21.

      Jared Cook

      Oakland Raiders

      22.

      Evan Engram

      New York Giants

      23.

      Julius Thomas

      Miami Dolphins

      24.

      O.J. Howard

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      25.

      Charles Clay

      Buffalo Bills

      26.

      Dwayne Allen

      New England Patriots

      27.

      Jesse James

      Pittsburgh Steelers

      28.

      David Njoku

      Cleveland Browns

      29.

      Tyler Higbee

      Los Angeles Rams

      30.

      Vance McDonald

      San Francisco 49ers

    Kicker

      If there’s only one piece of advice you take from this article—one thing you listen to—please let it be this.

      The difference between the No. 1 fantasy kicker and the No. 12 kicker in a given season is usually only two or three points a game—and that assumes you’re able to properly predict the top option at a notoriously unpredictable position.

      Good luck with that.

      Given that, there’s only one thing to do. Assume the resting kicker yoga position (What? It could be a thing.), take a deep, cleansing breath and repeat after me.

      I will not draft a fantasy kicker until the final round.

      I will not draft a fantasy kicker until the final round.

      I will not draft a fantasy kicker until the final round.

      Rank

      Player

      Team

      1.

      Justin Tucker

      Baltimore Ravens

      2.

      Stephen Gostkowski

      New England Patriots

      3.

      Matt Bryant

      Atlanta Falcons

      4.

      Dan Bailey

      Dallas Cowboys

      5.

      Mason Crosby

      Green Bay Packers

      6.

      Adam Vinatieri

      Indianapolis Colts

      7.

      Matt Prater

      Detroit Lions

      8.

      Cairo Santos

      Kansas City Chiefs

      9.

      Will Lutz

      New Orleans Saints

      10.

      Sebastian Janikowski

      Oakland Raiders

      11.

      Brandon McManus

      Denver Broncos

      12.

      Graham Gano

      Carolina Panthers

      13.

      Chris Boswell

      Pittsburgh Steelers

      14.

      Blair Walsh

      Seattle Seahawks

      15.

      Dustin Hopkins

      Washington Redskins

      16.

      Josh Lambo

      Los Angeles Chargers

      17.

      Phil Dawson

      Arizona Cardinals

      18.

      Steven Hauschka

      Buffalo Bills

      19.

      Nick Novak

      Houston Texans

      20.

      Caleb Sturgis

      Philadelphia Eagles

      21.

      Ryan Succop

      Tennessee Titans

      22.

      Kai Forbath

      Minnesota Vikings

      23.

      Nick Folk

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      24.

      Andrew Franks

      Miami Dolphins

      25.

      Aldrick Rosas

      New York Giants

      26.

      Jason Myers

      Jacksonville Jaguars

      27.

      Jake Elliott

      Cincinnati Bengals

      28.

      Greg Zuerlein

      Los Angeles Rams

      29.

      Zane Gonzalez

      Cleveland Browns

      30.

      Chandler Catanzaro

      New York Jets

    Defense/Special Teams

      I get the temptation to reach a little bit for a top fantasy defense like the Arizona Cardinals.

      The Redbirds have posted top-three fantasy finishes in NFL.com default fantasy scoring each of the last two years. They have everything a fantasy owner could want—a strong pass rush, ball-hawking defensive backs and a solid return game.

      Oh, and they play the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers four times.

      However, if you don’t like paying retail, there are plenty of “streaming” options available later on. Find a team available late with a good matchup or two to open the season.

      When those matchups dry up, just dump it and grab another off the waiver wire.

      Rank

      Team

      1.

      Arizona Cardinals

      2.

      Denver Broncos

      3.

      Houston Texans

      4.

      Kansas City Chiefs

      5.

      Seattle Seahawks

      6.

      Minnesota Vikings

      7.

      New England Patriots

      8.

      Carolina Panthers

      9.

      New York Giants

      10.

      Philadelphia Eagles

      11.

      Los Angeles Rams

      12.

      Jacksonville Jaguars

      13.

      Atlanta Falcons

      14.

      Baltimore Ravens

      15.

      Green Bay Packers

      16.

      Pittsburgh Steelers

      17.

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      18.

      Los Angeles Chargers

      19.

      Oakland Raiders

      20.

      Cincinnati Bengals

      21.

      Dallas Cowboys

      22.

      Buffalo Bills

      23.

      Miami Dolphins

      24.

      Tennessee Titans

      25.

      Washington Redskins

      26.

      Detroit Lions

      27.

      New York Jets

      28.

      Cleveland Browns

      29.

      Indianapolis Colts

      30.

      San Francisco 49ers

      31.

      Chicago Bears

      32.

      New Orleans Saints

    Top 100 Overall

      A quick note before I roll out the top 100 fantasy football players of 2017.

      By no means should this cheatsheet or any other (including your own) be a black-and-white cast-in-stone guide for your fantasy draft. You shouldn’t always draft Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley ahead of New England Patriots wideout Brandin Cooks just because the former is listed a bit higher than the latter.

      Fantasy drafts are like snowflakes—no two are alike. The scoring vagaries of a league can have a sizable impact on player values. So can the proclivities of the people drafting.

      Just as an example, most of the leagues I play in now are “industry” ones. The other owners are fantasy pundits/experts/whatever just like I (allegedly) am.

      In almost all of those drafts, quarterbacks fall farther than when I’m drafting against friends or family. I already have Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pretty low at 32, but in those leagues, it’s not that unusual to see him drop a full round past that.

      Consider this a general guide more than a detailed set of instructions. Then adjust as you see fit.

      A prepared fantasy drafter is a successful one.

      And a flexible fantasy drafter even more so.

      Good luck!

      Rank

      Player

      Position

      Team

      1.

      Antonio Brown

      WR

      PIT

      2.

      David Johnson

      RB

      ARZ

      3.     

      Le’Veon Bell

      RB

      PIT

      4.     

      Julio Jones

      WR

      ATL

      5.     

      Odell Beckham

      WR

      NYG

      6.     

      Ezekiel Elliott

      RB

      DAL

      7.     

      Melvin Gordon

      RB

      LAC

      8.     

      A.J. Green

      WR

      CIN

      9.     

      Mike Evans

      WR

      TBB

      10. 

      LeSean McCoy

      RB

      BUF

      11. 

      DeMarco Murray

      RB

      TEN

      12. 

      Jordy Nelson

      WR

      GBP

      13. 

      Devonta Freeman

      RB

      ATL

      14. 

      Jay Ajayi

      RB

      MIA

      15.

      Mike Thomas

      WR

      NOS

      16. 

      Jordan Howard

      RB

      CHI

      17. 

      Lamar Miller

      RB

      HOU

      18. 

      Amari Cooper

      WR

      OAK

      19. 

      Dez Bryant

      WR

      DAL

      20. 

      Rob Gronkowski

      TE

      NEP

      21. 

      Demaryius Thomas

      WR

      DEN

      22. 

      Leonard Fournette

      RB

      JAX

      23. 

      TY Hilton

      WR

      IND

      24. 

      DeAndre Hopkins

      WR

      HOU

      25. 

      Todd Gurley

      RB

      LAR

      26. 

      Jarvis Landry

      WR

      MIA

      27. 

      Brandin Cooks

      WR

      NEP

      28. 

      Isaiah Crowell

      RB

      CLE

      29. 

      Doug Baldwin

      WR

      SEA

      30. 

      Travis Kelce

      TE

      KCC

      31. 

      Spencer Ware

      RB

      KCC

      32. 

      Aaron Rodgers

      QB

      GBP

      33. 

      Mark Ingram

      RB

      NOS

      34. 

      Allen Robinson

      WR

      JAX

      35. 

      Larry Fitzgerald

      WR

      ARZ

      36. 

      Drew Brees

      QB

      NOS

      37. 

      Alshon Jeffery

      WR

      PHI

      38.

      Christian McCaffrey

      RB

      CAR

      39.

      Keenan Allen

      WR

      LAC

      40. 

      Ty Montgomery

      RB

      GBP

      41. 

      Tom Brady

      QB

      NEP

      42. 

      Marshawn Lynch

      RB

      OAK

      43.

      Tevin Coleman

      RB

      ATL

      44.

      Michael Crabtree

      WR

      OAK

      45.

      Frank Gore

      RB

      IND

      46.

      Matt Ryan

      QB

      ATL

      47.

      Ameer Abdullah

      RB

      DET

      48.

      Greg Olsen

      TE

      CAR

      49.

      Davante Adams

      WR

      GBP

      50.

      Carlos Hyde

      RB

      SFO

      51.

      Jordan Reed

      TE

      WAS

      52.

      Russell Wilson

      QB

      SEA

      53. 

      C.J. Anderson

      RB

      DEN

      54. 

      Eddie Lacy

      RB

      SEA

      55.

      Sammy Watkins

      WR

      BUF

      56. 

      Cam Newton

      QB

      CAR

      57.

      Julian Edelman

      WR

      NEP

      58.

      Dalvin Cook

      RB

      MIN

      59.

      Joe Mixon

      RB

      CIN

      60.

      Emmanuel Sanders

      WR

      DEN

      61.

      Kelvin Benjamin

      WR

      CAR

      62. 

      Jimmy Graham

      TE

      SEA

      63.

      Andrew Luck

      QB

      IND

      64.

      Willie Snead

      WR

      NOS

      65. 

      Bilal Powell

      RB

      NYJ

      66.

      Stefon Diggs

      WR

      MIN

      67.

      Doug Martin

      RB

      TBB

      68.

      Tyler Eifert

      TE

      CIN

      69.

      Terrelle Pryor

      WR

      WAS

      70.

      Adrian Peterson

      RB

      NOS

      71. 

      Brandon Marshall

      WR

      NYG

      72.

      Derrick Henry

      RB

      TEN

      73.

      Paul Perkins

      RB

      NYG

      74.

      Danny Woodhead

      RB

      BAL

      75.

      DeSean Jackson

      WR

      WAS

      76. 

      Pierre Garcon

      WR

      SFO

      77. 

      Jamison Crowder

      WR

      WAS

      78.

      Donte Moncrief

      WR

      IND

      79.

      Ben Roethlisberger

      QB

      PIT

      80.

      Matt Forte

      RB

      NYJ

      81.

      Duke Johnson

      RB

      CLE

      82.

      Tyreek Hill

      WR

      KCC

      83.

      DeVante Parker

      WR

      MIA

      84.

      Theo Riddick

      RB

      DET

      85.

      Martavis Bryant

      WR

      PIT

      86.

      Mike Gillislee

      RB

      NEP

      87.

      Rob Kelley

      RB

      WAS

      88.

      Jameis Winston

      QB

      TBB

      89.

      Marvin Jones

      WR

      DET

      90.

      LeGarrette Blount

      RB

      PHI

      91.

      Marcus Mariota

      QB

      TEN

      92.

      Darren Sproles

      RB

      PHI

      93.

      Delanie Walker

      TE

      TEN

      94.

      Derek Carr

      QB

      OAK

      95.

      Terrance West

      RB

      BAL

      96.

      Eric Decker

      WR

      TEN

      97.

      Randall Cobb

      WR

      GBP

      98.

      John Brown

      WR

      ARZ

      99.

      Jeremy Maclin

      WR

      BAL

      100.                  

      Zach Ertz

      TE

      PHI

