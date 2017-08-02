Fantasy Football 2017: Initial Preseason Big Board

0 of 7

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

It's go time, folks.

Fantasy football draft season is upon us once again. It's the best time of year for fans of the hobby. Everyone is 0-0 and has hopes of bringing home a championship.

Of course, with those hopes comes pressure. Have a bad draft, and the season can be over before it starts.

Have a good one, though, and it's time to start planning how to spend that prize money.

OK, let's not get nuts—but it's still vitally important if you want to leave the draft with a competitive team that you enter it prepared.

Say, with a position-by-position big board that includes a ranking of the top 100 players overall as the preseason gets underway.

Rankings are based on a PPR scoring system that awards one point for 10 rushing or receiving or 25 passing yards, six points for all touchdowns and one point per reception.