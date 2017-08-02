Fantasy Football 2017: Initial Preseason Big Board

Fantasy Football 2017: Initial Preseason Big BoardAugust 2, 2017
It's go time, folks.
Fantasy football draft season is upon us once again. It's the best time of year for fans of the hobby. Everyone is 0-0 and has hopes of bringing home a championship.
Of course, with those hopes comes pressure. Have a bad draft, and the season can be over before it starts.
Have a good one, though, and it's time to start planning how to spend that prize money.
OK, let's not get nuts—but it's still vitally important if you want to leave the draft with a competitive team that you enter it prepared.
Say, with a position-by-position big board that includes a ranking of the top 100 players overall as the preseason gets underway.
Rankings are based on a PPR scoring system that awards one point for 10 rushing or receiving or 25 passing yards, six points for all touchdowns and one point per reception.
Quarterback
Quarterbacks are the unquestioned kings of the National Football League. They win the most awards, land the biggest contracts and have the biggest impact on a team’s success.
That’s not the case in fantasy football, though. Elite options like Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots are fantastic players who will all but surely rack up fantasy points.
But it’s a deep position, with proven veterans like Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers available later on.
RANK
PLAYER
TEAM
1.
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
2.
New Orleans Saints
3.
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
4.
Atlanta Falcons
5.
Seattle Seahawks
6.
Indianapolis Colts
7.
Carolina Panthers
8.
Pittsburgh Steelers
9.
Jameis Winston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10.
Derek Carr
Oakland Raiders
11.
Marcus Mariota
Tennessee Titans
12.
Philip Rivers
Los Angeles Chargers
13.
Matthew Stafford
Detroit Lions
14.
Kirk Cousins
Washington Redskins
15.
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
16.
Eli Manning
New York Giants
17.
Tyrod Taylor
Buffalo Bills
18.
Cincinnati Bengals
19.
Carson Palmer
Arizona Cardinals
20.
Ryan Tannehill
Miami Dolphins
21.
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles
22.
Blake Bortles
Jacksonville Jaguars
23.
Minnesota Vikings
24.
Alex Smith
Kansas City Chiefs
25.
Joe Flacco
Baltimore Ravens
26.
Trevor Siemian
Denver Broncos
27.
Deshaun Watson
Houston Texans
28.
Brian Hoyer
San Francisco 49ers
29.
Jared Goff
Los Angeles Rams
30.
Mike Glennon
Chicago Bears
Running Back
The running back position had fallen out of favor a bit in recent years. There were too many high-end busts in the backfield and too many wide receivers consistently posting big stat lines.
That is, until last year—when huge seasons by the likes of David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals), Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) keyed something of a backfield renaissance.
However, some caveat emptor action is in order for the “Big Three” tailbacks in 2017. All three surpassed 370 total touches last year if you count their work in the postseason.
And the “Curse of 370” doesn’t spare many souls.
Rank
Player
Team
1.
David Johnson
Arizona Cardinals
2.
Le’Veon Bell
Pittsburgh Steelers
3.
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys
4.
Melvin Gordon
Los Angeles Chargers
5.
LeSean McCoy
Buffalo Bills
6.
Tennessee Titans
7.
Devonta Freeman
Atlanta Falcons
8.
Jay Ajayi
Miami Dolphins
9.
Jordan Howard
Chicago Bears
10.
Houston Texans
11.
Leonard Fournette
Jacksonville Jaguars
12.
Todd Gurley
Los Angeles Rams
13.
Isaiah Crowell
Cleveland Browns
14.
Spencer Ware
Kansas City Chiefs
15.
Mark Ingram
New Orleans Saints
16.
Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers
17.
Ty Montgomery
Green Bay Packers
18.
Oakland Raiders
19.
Tevin Coleman
Atlanta Falcons
20.
Frank Gore
Indianapolis Colts
21.
Ameer Abdullah
Detroit Lions
22.
Carlos Hyde
San Francisco 49ers
23.
C.J. Anderson
Denver Broncos
24.
Seattle Seahawks
25.
Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings
26.
Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals
27.
Bilal Powell
New York Jets
28.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29.
New Orleans Saints
30.
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans
31.
Paul Perkins
New York Giants
32.
Danny Woodhead
Baltimore Ravens
33.
New York Jets
34.
Duke Johnson
Cleveland Browns
35.
Theo Riddick
Detroit Lions
36.
Mike Gillislee
New England Patriots
37.
Rob Kelley
Washington Redskins
38.
LeGarrette Blount
Philadelphia Eagles
39.
Philadelphia Eagles
40.
Terrance West
Baltimore Ravens
41.
Jonathan Stewart
Carolina Panthers
42.
Samaje Perine
Washington Redskins
43.
Latavius Murray
Minnesota Vikings
44.
Giovani Bernard
Cincinnati Bengals
45.
Denver Broncos
46.
C.J. Prosise
Seattle Seahawks
47.
James White
New England Patriots
48.
Thomas Rawls
Seattle Seahawks
49.
Charles Sims
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50.
Joe Williams
San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receiver
On one hand, given his robotic production over the last four years (an average of 120-plus catches, 1,500-plus yards and 10-plus touchdowns), an argument can be made that Antonio Brown of the Piitsburgh Steelers should be the pick at 1.01 in fantasy drafts.
If there’s such a thing as “bust-proof,” Brown’s it.
And he’s not the only stud wide receiver out there. Far from it.
On the other hand, there’s no denying that wide receiver is a much deeper pool of fantasy talent than in the backfield in 2017. You have a better chance of finding a fantasy starter in the eighth round at receiver than at running back.
That makes wideout easily the most flexible position in fantasy this year.
Whether they are your primary or secondary focus, there’s something for everyone.
Rank
Player
Team
1.
Antonio Brown
Pittsburgh Steelers
2.
Atlanta Falcons
3.
Odell Beckham
New York Giants
4.
Cincinnati Bengals
5.
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6.
Green Bay Packers
7.
Mike Thomas
New Orleans Saints
8.
Amari Cooper
Oakland Raiders
9.
Dallas Cowboys
10.
Denver Broncos
11.
T.Y. Hilton
Indianapolis Colts
12.
DeAndre Hopkins
Houston Texans
13.
Jarvis Landry
Miami Dolphins
14.
Brandin Cooks
New England Patriots
15.
Doug Baldwin
Seattle Seahawks
16.
Allen Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars
17.
Arizona Cardinals
18.
Alshon Jeffery
Philadelphia Eagles
19.
Keenan Allen
Los Angeles Chargers
20.
Golden Tate
Detroit Lions
21.
Oakland Raiders
22.
Davante Adams
Green Bay Packers
23.
Sammy Watkins
Buffalo Bills
24.
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
25.
Emmanuel Sanders
Denver Broncos
26.
Kelvin Benjamin
Carolina Panthers
27.
Willie Snead
New Orleans Saints
28.
Stefon Diggs
Minnesota Vikings
29.
Washington Redskins
30.
New York Giants
31.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32.
San Francisco 49ers
33.
Jamison Crowder
Washington Redskins
34.
Donte Moncrief
Indianapolis Colts
35.
Tyreek Hill
Kansas City Chiefs
36.
DeVante Parker
Miami Dolphins
37.
Martavis Bryant
Pittsburgh Steelers
38.
Marvin Jones
Detroit Lions
39.
Tennessee Titans
40.
Green Bay Packers
41.
John Brown
Arizona Cardinals
42.
Baltimore Ravens
43.
Adam Thielen
Minnesota Vikings
44.
Quincy Enunwa
New York Jets
45.
Corey Davis
Tennessee Titans
46.
Kenny Britt
Cleveland Browns
47.
Cameron Meredith
Chicago Bears
48.
Jordan Matthews
Philadelphia Eagles
49.
Sterling Shepard
New York Giants
50.
Baltimore Ravens
Tight End
The tight end position is the most confusing and frustrating in fantasy football in 2017.
There are eight or nine players I have any real faith in as an every-week fantasy starter. And even that group is riddled with question marks.
The consensus No. 1 option at the position (New England’s Rob Gronkowski) has been fantasy’s top tight end in two of the past four years. In the other two, he missed at least half the season.
Jordan Reed of the Washington Redskins, Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks and Tyler Eifert of the Cincinnati Bengals all share similarly lengthy injury histories.
There are all of two players (Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Carolina’s Greg Olsen) who I am reasonably confident will both stay healthy and produce.
Outside that? It’s a crapshoot, really.
Rank
Player
Team
1.
Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots
2.
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
3.
Greg Olsen
Carolina Panthers
4.
Jordan Reed
Washington Redskins
5.
Jimmy Graham
Seattle Seahawks
6.
Tyler Eifert
Cincinnati Bengals
7.
Delanie Walker
Tennessee Titans
8.
Zach Ertz
Philadelphia Eagles
9.
Kyle Rudolph
Minnesota Vikings
10.
Hunter Henry
Los Angeles Chargers
11.
Martellus Bennett
Green Bay Packers
12.
Jack Doyle
Indianapolis Colts
13.
Jason Witten
Dallas Cowboys
14.
Eric Ebron
Detroit Lions
15.
Coby Fleener
New Orleans Saints
16.
Austin Hooper
Atlanta Falcons
17.
Cameron Brate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18.
Zach Miller
Chicago Bears
19.
C.J. Fiedorowicz
Houston Texans
20.
Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Chargers
21.
Jared Cook
Oakland Raiders
22.
Evan Engram
New York Giants
23.
Julius Thomas
Miami Dolphins
24.
O.J. Howard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25.
Charles Clay
Buffalo Bills
26.
Dwayne Allen
New England Patriots
27.
Jesse James
Pittsburgh Steelers
28.
David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
29.
Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams
30.
Vance McDonald
San Francisco 49ers
Kicker
If there’s only one piece of advice you take from this article—one thing you listen to—please let it be this.
The difference between the No. 1 fantasy kicker and the No. 12 kicker in a given season is usually only two or three points a game—and that assumes you’re able to properly predict the top option at a notoriously unpredictable position.
Good luck with that.
Given that, there’s only one thing to do. Assume the resting kicker yoga position (What? It could be a thing.), take a deep, cleansing breath and repeat after me.
I will not draft a fantasy kicker until the final round.
I will not draft a fantasy kicker until the final round.
I will not draft a fantasy kicker until the final round.
Rank
Player
Team
1.
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
2.
Stephen Gostkowski
New England Patriots
3.
Matt Bryant
Atlanta Falcons
4.
Dan Bailey
Dallas Cowboys
5.
Mason Crosby
Green Bay Packers
6.
Adam Vinatieri
Indianapolis Colts
7.
Matt Prater
Detroit Lions
8.
Cairo Santos
Kansas City Chiefs
9.
Will Lutz
New Orleans Saints
10.
Sebastian Janikowski
Oakland Raiders
11.
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos
12.
Graham Gano
Carolina Panthers
13.
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
14.
Blair Walsh
Seattle Seahawks
15.
Dustin Hopkins
Washington Redskins
16.
Josh Lambo
Los Angeles Chargers
17.
Phil Dawson
Arizona Cardinals
18.
Steven Hauschka
Buffalo Bills
19.
Nick Novak
Houston Texans
20.
Caleb Sturgis
Philadelphia Eagles
21.
Ryan Succop
Tennessee Titans
22.
Kai Forbath
Minnesota Vikings
23.
Nick Folk
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24.
Andrew Franks
Miami Dolphins
25.
Aldrick Rosas
New York Giants
26.
Jason Myers
Jacksonville Jaguars
27.
Jake Elliott
Cincinnati Bengals
28.
Greg Zuerlein
Los Angeles Rams
29.
Zane Gonzalez
Cleveland Browns
30.
Chandler Catanzaro
New York Jets
Defense/Special Teams
I get the temptation to reach a little bit for a top fantasy defense like the Arizona Cardinals.
The Redbirds have posted top-three fantasy finishes in NFL.com default fantasy scoring each of the last two years. They have everything a fantasy owner could want—a strong pass rush, ball-hawking defensive backs and a solid return game.
Oh, and they play the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers four times.
However, if you don’t like paying retail, there are plenty of “streaming” options available later on. Find a team available late with a good matchup or two to open the season.
When those matchups dry up, just dump it and grab another off the waiver wire.
Rank
Team
1.
Arizona Cardinals
2.
Denver Broncos
3.
Houston Texans
4.
Kansas City Chiefs
5.
Seattle Seahawks
6.
Minnesota Vikings
7.
New England Patriots
8.
Carolina Panthers
9.
New York Giants
10.
Philadelphia Eagles
11.
Los Angeles Rams
12.
Jacksonville Jaguars
13.
Atlanta Falcons
14.
Baltimore Ravens
15.
Green Bay Packers
16.
Pittsburgh Steelers
17.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18.
Los Angeles Chargers
19.
Oakland Raiders
20.
Cincinnati Bengals
21.
Dallas Cowboys
22.
Buffalo Bills
23.
Miami Dolphins
24.
Tennessee Titans
25.
Washington Redskins
26.
Detroit Lions
27.
New York Jets
28.
Cleveland Browns
29.
Indianapolis Colts
30.
San Francisco 49ers
31.
Chicago Bears
32.
New Orleans Saints
Top 100 Overall
A quick note before I roll out the top 100 fantasy football players of 2017.
By no means should this cheatsheet or any other (including your own) be a black-and-white cast-in-stone guide for your fantasy draft. You shouldn’t always draft Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley ahead of New England Patriots wideout Brandin Cooks just because the former is listed a bit higher than the latter.
Fantasy drafts are like snowflakes—no two are alike. The scoring vagaries of a league can have a sizable impact on player values. So can the proclivities of the people drafting.
Just as an example, most of the leagues I play in now are “industry” ones. The other owners are fantasy pundits/experts/whatever just like I (allegedly) am.
In almost all of those drafts, quarterbacks fall farther than when I’m drafting against friends or family. I already have Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pretty low at 32, but in those leagues, it’s not that unusual to see him drop a full round past that.
Consider this a general guide more than a detailed set of instructions. Then adjust as you see fit.
A prepared fantasy drafter is a successful one.
And a flexible fantasy drafter even more so.
Good luck!
Rank
Player
Position
Team
1.
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
2.
David Johnson
RB
ARZ
3.
Le’Veon Bell
RB
PIT
4.
Julio Jones
WR
ATL
5.
Odell Beckham
WR
NYG
6.
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
DAL
7.
Melvin Gordon
RB
LAC
8.
A.J. Green
WR
CIN
9.
Mike Evans
WR
TBB
10.
LeSean McCoy
RB
BUF
11.
DeMarco Murray
RB
TEN
12.
Jordy Nelson
WR
GBP
13.
Devonta Freeman
RB
ATL
14.
Jay Ajayi
RB
MIA
15.
Mike Thomas
WR
NOS
16.
Jordan Howard
RB
CHI
17.
Lamar Miller
RB
HOU
18.
Amari Cooper
WR
OAK
19.
Dez Bryant
WR
DAL
20.
Rob Gronkowski
TE
NEP
21.
Demaryius Thomas
WR
DEN
22.
Leonard Fournette
RB
JAX
23.
TY Hilton
WR
IND
24.
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
HOU
25.
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
26.
Jarvis Landry
WR
MIA
27.
Brandin Cooks
WR
NEP
28.
Isaiah Crowell
RB
CLE
29.
Doug Baldwin
WR
SEA
30.
Travis Kelce
TE
KCC
31.
Spencer Ware
RB
KCC
32.
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GBP
33.
Mark Ingram
RB
NOS
34.
Allen Robinson
WR
JAX
35.
Larry Fitzgerald
WR
ARZ
36.
Drew Brees
QB
NOS
37.
Alshon Jeffery
WR
PHI
38.
Christian McCaffrey
RB
CAR
39.
Keenan Allen
WR
LAC
40.
Ty Montgomery
RB
GBP
41.
Tom Brady
QB
NEP
42.
Marshawn Lynch
RB
OAK
43.
Tevin Coleman
RB
ATL
44.
Michael Crabtree
WR
OAK
45.
Frank Gore
RB
IND
46.
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
47.
Ameer Abdullah
RB
DET
48.
Greg Olsen
TE
CAR
49.
Davante Adams
WR
GBP
50.
Carlos Hyde
RB
SFO
51.
Jordan Reed
TE
WAS
52.
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
53.
C.J. Anderson
RB
DEN
54.
Eddie Lacy
RB
SEA
55.
Sammy Watkins
WR
BUF
56.
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
57.
Julian Edelman
WR
NEP
58.
Dalvin Cook
RB
MIN
59.
Joe Mixon
RB
CIN
60.
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
DEN
61.
Kelvin Benjamin
WR
CAR
62.
Jimmy Graham
TE
SEA
63.
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
64.
Willie Snead
WR
NOS
65.
Bilal Powell
RB
NYJ
66.
Stefon Diggs
WR
MIN
67.
Doug Martin
RB
TBB
68.
Tyler Eifert
TE
CIN
69.
Terrelle Pryor
WR
WAS
70.
Adrian Peterson
RB
NOS
71.
Brandon Marshall
WR
NYG
72.
Derrick Henry
RB
TEN
73.
Paul Perkins
RB
NYG
74.
Danny Woodhead
RB
BAL
75.
DeSean Jackson
WR
WAS
76.
Pierre Garcon
WR
SFO
77.
Jamison Crowder
WR
WAS
78.
Donte Moncrief
WR
IND
79.
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
80.
Matt Forte
RB
NYJ
81.
Duke Johnson
RB
CLE
82.
Tyreek Hill
WR
KCC
83.
DeVante Parker
WR
MIA
84.
Theo Riddick
RB
DET
85.
Martavis Bryant
WR
PIT
86.
Mike Gillislee
RB
NEP
87.
Rob Kelley
RB
WAS
88.
Jameis Winston
QB
TBB
89.
Marvin Jones
WR
DET
90.
LeGarrette Blount
RB
PHI
91.
Marcus Mariota
QB
TEN
92.
Darren Sproles
RB
PHI
93.
Delanie Walker
TE
TEN
94.
Derek Carr
QB
OAK
95.
Terrance West
RB
BAL
96.
Eric Decker
WR
TEN
97.
Randall Cobb
WR
GBP
98.
John Brown
WR
ARZ
99.
Jeremy Maclin
WR
BAL
100.
Zach Ertz
TE
PHI