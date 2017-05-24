Derrick Rose Rumored as Potential Timberwolves Target, Spurs Also Linked

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

With Derrick Rose set to hit free agency this summer, the Minnesota Timberwolves could potentially reunite him with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, the Timberwolves see Rose "as a potential free-agent target" when the market opens in July.

Begley also reported the San Antonio Spurs "may have interest in Rose depending on how the free-agent market for point guards develops."

Begley noted the Timberwolves and New York Knicks discussed a deal at the trade deadline in February built around Rose and Ricky Rubio that never came to fruition.

Rose has been in the NBA for nine seasons and spent the first eight with the Chicago Bulls from 2008 to 2016. He was named NBA MVP during the 2010-11 season, Thibodeau's first with the team, after leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record.

After Rose signed a five-year extension with the Bulls in 2011, injuries knocked his career off course. He tore his ACL in the first game of the 2012 playoffs, missed the entire 2012-13 season and only played 10 games in 2013-14.

Chicago traded Rose to the Knicks last year, and he posted his best statistical season since 2011-12 with 18 points per game in 64 contests.

The Timberwolves need depth at point guard behind Rubio. Kris Dunn had a disappointing rookie campaign, averaging 3.8 points in 78 games and shooting just 38 percent.