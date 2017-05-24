    Derrick Rose Rumored as Potential Timberwolves Target, Spurs Also Linked

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks handles the ball during a game against the Detroit Pistons on March 27, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    With Derrick Rose set to hit free agency this summer, the Minnesota Timberwolves could potentially reunite him with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

    Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, the Timberwolves see Rose "as a potential free-agent target" when the market opens in July.

    Begley also reported the San Antonio Spurs "may have interest in Rose depending on how the free-agent market for point guards develops."

    Begley noted the Timberwolves and New York Knicks discussed a deal at the trade deadline in February built around Rose and Ricky Rubio that never came to fruition.

    Rose has been in the NBA for nine seasons and spent the first eight with the Chicago Bulls from 2008 to 2016. He was named NBA MVP during the 2010-11 season, Thibodeau's first with the team, after leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record.

    After Rose signed a five-year extension with the Bulls in 2011, injuries knocked his career off course. He tore his ACL in the first game of the 2012 playoffs, missed the entire 2012-13 season and only played 10 games in 2013-14.

    Chicago traded Rose to the Knicks last year, and he posted his best statistical season since 2011-12 with 18 points per game in 64 contests.

    The Timberwolves need depth at point guard behind Rubio. Kris Dunn had a disappointing rookie campaign, averaging 3.8 points in 78 games and shooting just 38 percent.