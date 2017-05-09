Ray Allen Responds to Former Celtics Teammates' Comments with Facebook Photo

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Former Boston Celtics shooting guard Ray Allen posted a photo of himself on social media playing with the Miami Heat against the Celtics one day after his Boston teammates had a reunion with players from the 2008 NBA championship team without him.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN passed along Allen's Facebook picture and his message:

KG's Area 21 provided the conversation about Allen from the reunion Monday:

The sharpshooter turned down an opportunity to re-sign with the Celtics during the 2012 offseason, opting instead to link up with LeBron James and the Heat.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show in 2012, Allen explained that Boston's decision to sign Jason Terry caused him to consider teams where he'd be a "priority."

"It's still even tough thinking about it," Allen said about leaving the Celtics. "You're starting a whole new life. ... It was tough all the way around the board."

It was a smart business decision. With their aging core, the Celtics didn't advance beyond the first round again, and Allen added another title with the Heat in 2013. His exit clearly continues to irk his former Boston teammates, though.

In the Area 21 segment on TNT, Kevin Garnett said the reunion was for players "loyal" to the Celtics. Pierce expressed disappointment Allen didn't give them a "heads-up" about his free-agent intentions.

Michael Lee of The Vertical commented on the Allen-less Celtics get-together:

Boston helped invent the superteam concept that's taken the NBA by storm over the past decade by bringing together Pierce, Garnett and Allen in 2007. While the trio accomplished its ultimate goal, it doesn't appear there will be a storybook ending to their friendship.