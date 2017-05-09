Shaquille O'Neal Announces He Will Run for Sheriff in 2020

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal announced Friday that he intends to run for sheriff in 2020.

According to Julie Wolfe of WXIA in Atlanta, Shaq didn't offer specifics regarding where he plans to run but explained his decision: "This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together. You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve."

Per ESPN.com, Shaq is a resident of both Georgia and Florida, and he is an honorary deputy in Georgia's Clayton County.

The current TNT NBA analyst also famously acted as a reserve police officer at numerous stops during his playing career, including in Los Angeles and in Miami Beach, Florida.

Although the 45-year-old acknowledged he had little experience, he laid out a plan to ensure he'll excel if elected, according to Wolfe: "I know how to run a team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I've been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people."

Shaq is among the winningest and most successful players in NBA history with four championships, three NBA Finals MVP awards and one regular-season MVP nod to his credit.

The 15-time All-Star is eighth on the all-time NBA scoring list, 14th in rebounds and eighth in blocks.