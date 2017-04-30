    BIG3 Basketball League 2017 Draft Results and Full Team Rosters

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2017

    Former NBA player Allen Iverson listens during a press conference launching BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

    Former North Carolina star Rashad McCants became the first No. 1 overall selection in BIG3 history, as the fledgling league hosted its inagural draft Sunday.

    McCants, 32, played four NBA seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings. He last played during the 2008-09 season. His most recent professional basketball experience came in 2015 for Caneros del Este, a team based in the Dominican Republic.  

    McCants was followed by Andre Owens, Reggie Evans, Xavier Silas and Kwame Brown to round out the top five. Jerome Williams, Derrick Byars and Maurice Evans were the final picks of the first round.

    Here is a look at how the entire draft played out:

    Big3 Draft Results
    PickTeamPlayer
    1TrilogyRashad McCants
    23's CompanyAndre Owens
    3Killer 3sReggie Evans
    4Tri-StateXavier Silas
    53 Headed MonstersKwame Brown
    6PowerJerome Williams
    7Ball HogsDerrick Byars
    8Ghost BallersMaurice Evans
    9Ghost BallersMarcus Banks
    10Ball HogsRasual Butler
    11PowerDeShawn Stevenson
    123 Headed MonstersEddie Basden
    13Tri-StateLee Nailon
    14Killer 3sLarry Hughes
    153's CompanyMike Sweetney
    16TrilogyJames White
    173 Headed MonstersMahmoud Abdul-Rauf
    18Ball HogsDominic McGuire
    19TrilogyDion Glover
    20PowerMoochie Norris
    213's CompanyRuben Patterson
    22Ghost BallersIvan Johnson
    23Tri-StateMike James
    24Killer 3sBrian Cook
    Facebook

    The BIG3 held workouts in Las Vegas over the weekend and decided its draft order via lottery Friday. The league, which was co-founded by Ice Cube, will begin play June 28. Its 10-week schedule will travel to 10 cities, concluding in Las Vegas for the championship on Aug. 26.

    “I think the game is gonna stay competitive [because] 52 percent of the revenue will go to the players,” Ice Cube told Maya A. Jones of The Undefeated. “If you win a championship, you get more of the money than everybody else. Second place and so on all the way to eighth place.

    "Guys are playing for either a big chunk of the money or a little chunk of the money, but I think it’s a great incentive to give real play because what we didn’t want to do was put on an all-star game and not have a game. You know, we want All-Stars there playing hard.”

    Each team consists of five players, with each having a captain and co-captain that were named before the draft. Among the most notable names who are expected to play are Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and Kenyon Martin.

    Iverson, who will be co-captaining 3’s Company with DerMarr Johnson, added Owens as the team’s first selection. 3’s Company then acquired former Georgetown big man Mike Sweetney and Ruben Patterson to round out the roster.

    Billups, co-captaining Killer 3s with Stephen Jackson, selected Evans to give the team a big man in the first round. He then added former All-Defensive selection Larry Hughes in the second round and Brian Cook in the third. It was clear the team, coached by Charles Oakley, was prioritizing former NBA talent.

    Martin and Al Harrington co-captain Trilogy, which selected McCants with the top overall pick. Trilogy then selected dunk specialist James “Flight” White and Dion Glover with its two remaining selections. With Martin and Harrington serving as the two bigs, Trilogy’s strategy was to stock up on available guards.

    Here is a look at every team's roster:

    Big 3 Rosters
    TeamCoachPlayers
    3's CompanyAllen IversonAllen Iverson (captain), DerMarr Johnson (co-captain), Andre Owens, Michael Sweetney, Ruben Patterson
    3 Headed MonstersGary PaytonRashard Lewis (captain), Jason Williams (co-captain), Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
    Ghost BallersGeorge GervinMike Bibby (captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Maurice Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson
    Killer 3sCharles OakleyChauncey Billups (captain), Stephen Jackson (co-captain), Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook
    PowerClyde DrexlerCorey Maggette (captain), Cuttino Mobley (co-captain), Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris
    TrilogyRick MahornKenyon Martin (captain), Al Harrington (co-captain), Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover
    Tri-StateJulius ErvingJermaine O'Neal (captain), Bonzi Wells (co-captain), Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James
    Ball HogsRick BarryBrian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Ivan Johnson
    Facebook

    A large portion of the BIG3’s headlines early on came thanks to the Hall of Famers who will be coaching and playing. Coaches Julius Irving, Rick Barry and Charles Oakley were at the draft. Most of the BIG3 coaches have little (if any) prior coaching experience, so itw ill be interesting to watch who rises to the top.

    There is a ton to look forward to in regards to the BIG3. With Hall of Famers involved, a television deal with Fox Sports 1 and buzz building, it has the potential to be a success.