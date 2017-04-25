Ranking the Best 3-and-D Specialists in 2017 NBA Draft

0 of 5

Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

The NBA's three-and-D guards and wings have risen in value over the years. Shooters who can defend are highly coveted, even if they lack dynamic scoring and playmaking ability.

The following five players don't project as stars; rather, high-end to average role players who'll stick by making outside shots and a positive defensive impact.

To be considered a three-and-D prospect, we only used players whose top-two strengths are expected to be shooting and defense.

These rankings are based on future projections, not solely stats from the previous season.