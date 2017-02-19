DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Kings Shopping Star; Pelicans Interested

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

With the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly doing their due diligence when it comes to examining the market for center DeMarcus Cousins.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have been "engaging in trade talks" centered around Cousins "in recent days."

Wojnarowski added that the Kings have had "recent discussions" with the New Orleans Pelicans about a possible deal and noted Sacramento is "still debating Cousins' future internally."

According to Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto, the two sides have discussed a deal that would send Cousins to the Big Easy for Buddy Hield and multiple first-round draft picks.

"We met with [Kings general manager] Vlade [Divac] and ownership, and they assured us and DeMarcus that he's not being traded," agent Jarinn Akana told Wojnarowski. "As far as we're concerned, nothing has changed."

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive's "waffling" on a long-term commitment to Cousins has sparked trade talks, per Wojnarowski, adding "he's gone back and forth."

ESPN.com's Justin Verrier reported the Pelicans also reached out to the Indiana Pacers about Paul George, but talks regarding Cousins have "progressed further."

News of the Kings' shopping Cousins comes two days after Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported the Orlando Magic turned down a blockbuster deal for the enigmatic big man earlier this season:

And while Cousins' name has been prominent in various trade rumors over the past year, he's maintained that he'd like to stay in Sacramento long-term.

Speaking to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne during a Friday edition of SportsCenter, Cousins said he wants his "legacy to end in Sacramento" and his "jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento."

Furthermore, CSN Bay Area's James Ham reported in January that Cousins was intent on inking a lucrative long-term extension to stay in California's capital for the foreseeable future.

Citing a league source, Ham reported "Cousins intends to sign a massive, max-money extension, estimated at roughly $207 million during the offseason."

However, parameters of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement stipulate Cousins wouldn't be able to earn the designated player extension cited by Ham if he were to join a new team, according to The Vertical's Bobby Marks.

As far as the likelihood of a deal being agreed upon, Hoop Ball's Aaron Bruski reported the Kings "have been willing to listen for godfather offers, which is normal." That said, Bruski reported there is a "strong belief" Cousins will stay put and re-sign.

A top-10 NBA talent who's one of two players averaging at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists this season, Cousins remains among the most electric and versatile the league has to offer.

And given the polished and diverse nature of Cousins' arsenal, Sacramento should be intent on nabbing a king's ransom in exchange for the 26-year-old if he is ultimately dealt.