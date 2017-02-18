NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Winner, Highlights, Scores and Twitter Reaction

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III rode two perfect dunks to a victory in the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, defeating Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns in the final.

After Jones was awarded a 50 for his second dunk of the final, giving him a two-dunk total of 87, Robinson knew where the bar was set. He needed just 43 to tie and 44 to win.

With the pressure on his shoulders, Robinson used three people, including Paul George for a second time, to jump over and execute an awe-inspiring reverse dunk that netted him a perfect score and the victory.

Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee

Thaddeus Young, Robinson's teammate in Indiana, offered a hearty congratulations to the newly crowned Slam Dunk champion:

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post had an idea for Robinson that seems obvious in hindsight:

After his victory, Robinson made a statement about being underestimated throughout his career in an interview with NBA TV's Kristen Ledlow (h/t NBA on Twitter):

Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan kicked off the event, enlisting some help from DJ Khaled. With the hip-hop star holding the ball in his left hand and a selfie stick in his right hand, the Clippers center was able to throw it down on his first attempt:

Robinson's first dunk set the tone for his victory. However, it didn't set the tone for the rest of the dunkers, as the big names in the contest struggled to find the right balance between creativity and execution.

Robinson electrified the crowd with his dunk. He's having his best season as an NBA player, but there's nothing he will do that's better than this:

All five judges awarded Robinson a score of 10 for a perfect 50, all but ensuring his spot in the finals. Rob Perez noted the Pacers star should take a page from his father's book:

Following Robinson was no easy feat, made even more difficult for Jones by the fact he's unknown to most NBA fans. The rookie has only appeared in seven games covering a total of 24 minutes.

Knowing he needed to introduce himself to the nation, Jones nearly one-upped Robinson by jumping over four people for the slam and a score of 45 from the judges.

Instead of resting on his laurels, Jones brought the flare for his second attempt with a dazzling alley-oop assist off the side of the backboard that he put between his legs and hammered home. The exclamation point gave him a score of 50 and two-round total of 95.

Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee

The Score summed up what everyone was thinking:

With Robinson setting the bar for creativity, Orlando Magic forward and last year's Slam Dunk Contest runner-up Aaron Gordon brought out a drone to help with his first dunk. He was attempting to execute a between-the-legs dunk after the drone dropped the ball, finally getting it to go on his fourth try.

Unfortunately, the judges were not impressed. He was only given a score of 38, lowest of the first round, and leaving him with a steep climb to advance.

Coming back for his second attempt, Gordon again struggled to put the ball in the basket while attempting a 360 slam by putting the ball under both of his legs. He had to settle for a 34 from the judges after missing all of his attempts for a two-round total of 72 and a quick trip to the showers.

Afterward, Gordon told Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel his thought process for this year's dunk contest:

Both big men failed to impress on this night. Jordan's second attempt was executed, but he didn't grab the rim with any kind of authority to really sell it.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, based on regular-season stats, Jordan should have had a decided advantage over his three competitors:

Robinson's second dunk, just a 360 windmill, was also a letdown after his first attempt. He did have the luxury of knowing scores for his three competitors and didn't have to go all out to reach the final.

In the final, Robinson enlisted the help of George to hold the ball over his head. He pulled it off on the third attempt, though it didn't come close to matching the hype of his first attempt. The judges were lukewarm on it with a score of 44.

Jones went into Robinson's playbook for his first attempt in the final, using three people to jump over. He kicked the Phoenix Suns cheerleader off the line to try getting his footing after missing the first three attempts, but to no avail for a score of 37.

Looking to rebound on his second attempt, Jones got one to go in. He jumped from just inside the free-throw line and went between his legs, impressing the judges enough for a perfect score of 50.

While this dunk contest was a letdown overall, especially coming off the high of last year's back-and-forth battle between Gordon and Zach LaVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Robinson and Jones were able to provide enough highlights to salvage it.

Considering the lack of star power coming into the dunk contest, the show Robinson and Jones put on was better than anticipated. Robinson has bragging rights for the next year, when he will hopefully attempt to defend his crown.