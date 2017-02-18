    NBADownload App

    Craig Sager, Harvey Araton Win 2017 Curt Gowdy Award

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Honoree Craig Sager accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perserverance onstage during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Saturday that longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, who died in December, and New York Times columnist Harvey Araton will be honored with the 2017 Curt Gowdy Media Award.

    According to a press release, the award will be handed out as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame festivities from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

    Sager died at the age of 65 from acute myeloid leukemia.

    He spent more than three decades with Turner Sports, where he covered the NBA and college basketball in addition to a multitude of other sports.

    Sager was best known for his work as an NBA sideline reporter, and he stood out in a big way thanks in part to his wide array of flashy suits.

    Araton has spent 25 years with the New York Times, primarily as the publication's national basketball columnist.

    He previously worked at the New York Post and New York Daily News, and he was a New York Knicks beat reporter prior to becoming a columnist.

    In winning the award, Sager and Araton will join luminaries such as Dick Enberg, Marv Albert, Dick Vitale, Bob Costas and Jim Nantz.

