    Isaiah Thomas Ties Celtics Record for Consecutive Games with 20+ Points

    BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 15: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 15, 2017 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/Getty Images
    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffFebruary 16, 2017

    Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas finished Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with 33 points, four rebounds and three assists.

    While the line on its own may be somewhat ordinary, Thomas' 33 points marked the 40th straight time he's scored at least 20. In doing so, he tied John Havlicek for the franchise record for most consecutive games with 20-plus points, per the Celtics Twitter account.

    Thomas joined 16 others having completed the feat previously and is one of just three active players to accomplish it, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    In fact, each of the other 16 names on the list is either already in the Hall of Fame or is bound for it in the cases of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. James and Durant are the only other active players to do the same.

    While the sixth-year pro has posted some decent campaigns in the past, Thomas has taken his game to another level this season. The 2011 second-round selection has averaged career-highs in points per game (29.9), free throw percentage (91.1) and field goal percentage (46.8). He's also tied his best output in assists (6.3) per contest and averages 2.7 boards despite his 5'8" frame.

    The Celtics have thrived on the back of Thomas' improvement. Heading into the All-Star break, Boston rests second in the Eastern Conference standings and just 2.5 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed. If the club can stay healthy, it could have a shot at challenging for its first NBA Finals appearance since 2009-10.

