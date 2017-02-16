Vince Carter Passes Allen Iverson for 23rd on NBA All-Time Scoring List

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

B/R Staff

Memphis Grizzlies forward Vince Carter scored just five points in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the total moved him ahead of Allen Iverson and into 23rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list, per Sportsnet Stats.

The biggest boost to Carter's career scoring total (24,371) comes from the longevity of his career. He's played in 410 more games than Iverson did to reach his output (24,368).

The 40-year-old's averages have dwindled since joining the Memphis Grizzlies. Carter posted double-digit points per game in each of his 16 seasons prior to joining Memphis, but hasn't averaged more than eight per game over any of his three campaigns with the Grizzlies.

A decrease in playing time had an impact on his overall output. Carter didn't play more than 17 minutes per game in his first two seasons with Grizzlies. A minute increase to approximately 24 per game this year likely contributes to his slight scoring resurgence this season.

At 40 years old, Carter hasn't discussed plans to retire after the 2016-17 season. However, it's difficult to see him remaining in the league for too many more seasons.

The biggest question remaining is whether or not he's deserving of the Hall of Fame. The biggest detractions from his argument for a Hall of Fame induction stem from his lack of impact in the playoffs and low number of personal accolades.

His two All-NBA selections and eight All-Star nominations will headline Carter's bid for a berth, but some may argue that's not enough. Carter, also known for his high-flying ability, will have longevity on his side that sparks numbers close to some of the greats. It will be interesting to see if that's enough.