NBA Reportedly Sent Memo to Teams Regarding Social Media Conduct

Joseph Zucker Featured Columnist IV

The NBA reportedly delivered a memo to all 30 teams outlining new rules regarding social media interactions from teams' official accounts, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reported Thursday.

The memo stated teams are prohibited from posting anything "mocking and/or ridiculing" game officials or opponents.

As an example, Pro Basketball Talk's Kurt Helin highlighted a tweet from the Portland Trail Blazers that drew attention to Chandler Parsons' airball on a three-point attempt in the team's Jan. 27 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies:

Parsons responded, which kicked off a minor back-and-forth between he and Blazers guard C.J. McCollum:

In April 2015, the Houston Rockets fired the social media editor responsible for a tweet that referenced putting down a horse shortly before Houston eliminated the Dallas Mavericks from the 2015 playoffs.

Eli Langer shared a screenshot of the tweet and the Rockets' subsequent apology:

Later in the same year, the Los Angeles Clippers disciplined the employee who included the hashtag "didntloseby50" in a tweet making light of the Grizzlies' 119-69 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 2, 2015.

While Twitter beefs between NBA teams can be entertaining when they don't turn personal, each team's official account is a reflection of that franchise and the league as a whole. It makes sense that the NBA would want to cut down on any unnecessary drama on social media.