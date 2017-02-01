Jason Williams, Rashard Lewis Join 3 Headed Monsters of BIG3 League
February 1, 2017
John Raoux/Associated Press
Former NBA players Jason Williams and Rashard Lewis have been announced as members of the 3 Headed Monsters, the first official team in the new three-on-three Big3 basketball league, per SLAM:
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
Jason Williams and Rashard Lewis reunite on the 3-Headed Monsters, the @thebig3's first official team. https://t.co/HbwS3GZ5pD2/1/2017, 5:39:29 PM
The pair played together for a season-and-a-half on the Orlando Magic from 2009 to 2011.
More to follow.
