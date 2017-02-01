    NBADownload App

    Jason Williams, Rashard Lewis Join 3 Headed Monsters of BIG3 League

    In this Oct. 7, 2009 photo, Orlando Magic forward Rashard Lewis, right, and teammate guard Jason Williams watch play during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Orlando, Fla. Just peeking inside the medicine cabinet these days gives Lewis chills. He won't even take headache medicine. He won't take anything, really, without approval. Being suspended by the NBA for the first 10 games of this season after testing positive for an elevated level of testosterone has made the Orlando Magic All-Star forward nervous about everything he ingests. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Former NBA players Jason Williams and Rashard Lewis have been announced as members of the 3 Headed Monsters, the first official team in the new three-on-three Big3 basketball league, per SLAM:

    The pair played together for a season-and-a-half on the Orlando Magic from 2009 to 2011.

    More to follow.

