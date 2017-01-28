NBA Asks State Department to Explain How Immigration Ban Impacts Players

Tim Warner/Getty Images

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed Saturday that the league has contacted the State Department to gather an explanation about how President Donald Trump's immigration ban will affect players who hail from countries listed in the executive order, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The order, which was signed Friday, banned immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for a 90-day period, according to the New York Times' Michael D. Shear and Helene Cooper.

In a statement obtained by Wojnarowski, Bass pointed to the NBA's international reach as a primary reason for the inquiry: "The NBA is a global league, and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world."

Since the immigration ban went into effect, questions have been raised regarding the ability of players like Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker and Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng to travel to Toronto and return to the states.

However, USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt reported that Maker—who was born in Sudan—was able to return to the United States without issue after Milwaukee's game in Toronto on Friday because he has an Australian passport.

As for Deng, the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli noted Saturday on Twitter that Deng is "not impacted" because he hails from South Sudan.

On a broader scale, Wojnarowski pointed to the NBA's involvement in programs like Basketball Without Borders, which "recruits, develops and invests in Sudanese talent."

According to the program's official mission statement, Basketball Without Borders "unites young basketball players to promote the sport and encourage positive social change in the areas of education, health and wellness."