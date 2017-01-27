    NBADownload App

    Matt Barnes Reportedly Will Turn Himself in for Role in December Nightclub Brawl

    Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2017

    Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes is reportedly going to turn himself in to police following a nightclub brawl in New York last month.  

    According to Rocco Parascandola of the New York Daily News, Barnes will surrender "possibly as soon as next week" as he faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation at a nightclub in Chelsea. 

    The altercation reportedly took place December 5 following a Kings game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, per TMZ Sports.

    Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins were involved in the altercation, though only Barnes was wanted for questioning by police officers in New York for allegedly choking a woman in the club and punching two other people who tried to intervene. 

    On December 7, TMZ reported Cousins and Barnes were being sued by Jasmine Besiso and Myrone Powell as a result of the altercation. The lawsuit claims Barnes choked Besiso and Cousins punched Powell when he tried to step in. 

    Barnes was also accused of elbowing Besiso in the face after letting go of her neck and knocking her unconscious. Cousins has not been charged in the case. 

    Barnes has appeared in 42 of Sacramento's 45 games this season. He's averaging 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 