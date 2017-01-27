Matt Barnes Reportedly Will Turn Himself in for Role in December Nightclub Brawl

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes is reportedly going to turn himself in to police following a nightclub brawl in New York last month.

According to Rocco Parascandola of the New York Daily News, Barnes will surrender "possibly as soon as next week" as he faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation at a nightclub in Chelsea.

The altercation reportedly took place December 5 following a Kings game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, per TMZ Sports.

Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins were involved in the altercation, though only Barnes was wanted for questioning by police officers in New York for allegedly choking a woman in the club and punching two other people who tried to intervene.

On December 7, TMZ reported Cousins and Barnes were being sued by Jasmine Besiso and Myrone Powell as a result of the altercation. The lawsuit claims Barnes choked Besiso and Cousins punched Powell when he tried to step in.

Barnes was also accused of elbowing Besiso in the face after letting go of her neck and knocking her unconscious. Cousins has not been charged in the case.

Barnes has appeared in 42 of Sacramento's 45 games this season. He's averaging 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.