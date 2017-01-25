Jamal Crawford Passes Jason Kidd for 6th on All-Time 3-Point List

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Jamal Crawford passed Jason Kidd for sixth place on the all-time three-point field-goal list during Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, per NBA History.

Crawford now owns 1,990 career three-pointers, two more than Jason Kidd (1,988) following Tuesday's action. The next three players he trails on the list—Vince Carter, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry—are all still active in the NBA, but Crawford has played at least 150 fewer games than each of them.

Crawford finished the night with a season-high 27 points, connecting on six of his nine shots from beyond the arc. His effort wasn't enough, as the Clippers dropped their third in the last four contests.

The 36-year-old had gone through some struggles from the three-point line before Tuesday, making just one of 17 attempts in the previous seven games. However, the 36-year-old remains a key contributor for the Clippers off the bench.

As a sharpshooter, Crawford has always done most of his damage in the scoring department. The veteran's numbers are a bit down this season compared to past campaigns, but he still tallies 11.9 points per game and has upped his assist numbers slightly.

After Tuesday's loss, the Clippers own a 30-17 record and sit fourth in the Western Conference standings. Now that the team has Blake Griffin back from a minor knee procedure, it could be contenders in the Western Conference. However, it may be difficult for Los Angeles to get past the perennial challengers—the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs—in order to make its first NBA Finals in franchise history.