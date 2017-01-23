Los Angeles Lakers Trade Value Rankings Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 8

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

PG D’Angelo Russell

Russell isn’t literally untouchable—nobody on this page is. But two years into an uneven NBA career, the 20-year-old point guard is showing demonstrable signs of what made him the 2015 No. 2 overall draft pick. There’s still plenty of dips in a surging growth chart, however.

“D’Angelo is so talented. I just hope he steps into a bigger leadership role,” Magic Johnson said recently, per Mark Medina of the Orange County Register. “We need a leader and he has to step into that role as a point guard.”

Floor leadership is on hold temporarily, with Russell spraining his right MCL against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. He is expected to be out for one to two weeks.

PF Julius Randle

It’s rare to find a big man who combines brute strength and intensity with true ball-handling skills. Randle can run the floor and dish to the open man—his 3.9 assists per game are second only to Russell. The 6’9” power forward also puts in time at center in small-ball rotations and is the team’s leading rebounder at 8.5 per game.

There’s still a lot of room for development in Randle’s game, however, due in part to missing all but 14 minutes of his 2014-15 rookie season with a broken leg. If the 22-year-old can become a legitimate jump-shooter and learn to make better adjustments defensively, he’ll be a monster.

SF Brandon Ingram

Ingram is long, lean and learning to be an NBA player. His rookie season won’t be a story of overnight success—he’s outrageously streaky when it comes to shooting the long ball and defers too often to teammates.

But that’s OK. The Lakers are in it for the long haul with this 19-year-old, 6’9” gangly giraffe. Ingram has great on-ball defensive instincts and a natural playmaking ability. He’ll learn about rotations and anticipation and he’ll develop a better handle on his jump shot. It’s all part of the development game.

PF Larry Nance Jr.

Although only in his second year in the league, Nance has a ton of maturity and a well-developed game. Add leaping power, defensive ferocity and boundless energy and it still doesn’t tell the whole story. Because this is a guy who just seems to “get it.”

L.A. lost 11 of 16 games after Nance went out with a left knee bone bruise. He returned to action Sunday, playing nine minutes in a lopsided loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The high-flying 24-year-old power forward may never be a consistent starter and probably won’t put up huge numbers. But every team wants a guy like this.

C Ivica Zubac

Zubac had his first double-double with the Lakers on Tuesday in a close loss to Denver. The rookie center played almost all of the fourth quarter and helped the team mount a furious comeback that ultimately fell short. His 11 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist were a sign of good things to come.

The 19-year-old from Croatia hadn’t seen many big league minutes prior to that game, but he’s been tearing it up with the team’s D-League affiliate, the D-Fenders, averaging 15.5 points and 9.7 boards over 13 games.