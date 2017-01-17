Phil Jackson, Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Meet to Discuss Star's Knicks Future

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and forward Carmelo Anthony met Tuesday to discuss the star's future with the team.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Jackson asked Anthony whether he wanted to remain with the Knicks in the meeting. Shelburne described the meeting as "contentious," but a source told Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical that Anthony said he wished to remain in New York.

The nine-time All-Star's future in New York has been the subject of rampant speculation in recent weeks with the Knicks descending out of playoff contention. Monday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks was New York's 11th in its last 13 games, leading some to say the Knicks would be better off trading Anthony and rebuilding for the future.

Included in that contingent was Charley Rosen, the longtime sports writer who has served as a Jackson mouthpiece during his time in New York. Rosen wrote that Anthony has "outlived his usefulness" in a Jan. 12 column for FanRag Sports.

Anthony, whose public relationship with Jackson could best be described as frigid, clearly interpreted Rosen's thoughts as coming from the Knicks boss. He told Frank Isola of the New York Daily News that he's never considered waiving his no-trade clause but referred to Rosen's words as "they" in multiple instances—a clear reference to Jackson:

Listen, if that’s what they feel…if that’s what’s coming from that side that’s what’s coming from that side. I haven’t thought once about that to be honest with you. I hear it. I hear all the rhetoric that’s going on out there and I still come to work every day and play and bust my ass and try not to worry about it.

Until now, Anthony has never wavered on his desire to finish his career in New York. He re-upped with the Knicks on a five-year contract in 2014 despite overtures from contenders, and those close to him have said he remains committed to bringing a title to New York.

"He loves it here. He loves being here. His family loves it here. And he wants to win here. He's going to be here as long as they want him here—win, lose or draw," longtime friend Dwyane Wade told Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News.

The issue here doesn't appear to be Anthony's commitment. He's shuffled through multiple supporting casts, none all that helpful, in his six-plus seasons without ever making much of a fuss. Shelburne reported that Anthony and Jackson have not yet even discussed potential trade destinations, and Wojnarowski reported he has "no desire" to leave the Knicks.

What's abundantly clear is that Anthony has grown frustrated with what he perceives as a lack of respect, specifically from Jackson. Shelburne reported that Anthony had already asked twice for a meeting with Jackson since the Rosen column before Tuesday.

Jackson had already criticized Anthony's tendency for ball-stopping in a December interview with CBS Sports Network, which led to Anthony's not-so-veiled comment about "negativity." Tuesday's meeting likely went a long way in determining whether the Jackson-Melo relationship had reached the point of no return.

