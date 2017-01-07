Isaiah Austin Signs with Adriatic League Team FMP: Contract Details, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin has signed a deal with Serbian team FMP of the Adriatic League, international basketball reporter David Pick reported Saturday.

The figures of his contract have not been disclosed yet.

The 7'1" big man, who played with a prosthetic right eye, was expected to be a first-round talent after two successful years at Baylor in which he averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, via Sports-Reference.com.

But just days before the 2014 NBA draft, he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. It's a genetic disease that could affect the heart, and it looked as though it would permanently end his playing career.

In one of the classiest moves by the NBA during draft night, though, the league honorarily drafted him:

The 23-year-old returned to Baylor to finish his degree while raising awareness for Marfan syndrome. He also published a memoir about his life and his struggles against the disorder.

But on Dec. 1, after two-and-a-half years away from the game, Austin announced via his Instagram that doctors had cleared him to resume playing basketball:

Very excited to announce to everyone that the news is true. I have been blessed by the grace of God to receive a second chance at chasing my dream of playing basketball. Everything happens for a reason and I'm ready to share my testimony and journey with millions of people across the world. #DreamAgain | full interview on cassyathena.com @cassyathena A video posted by Zeke (@isaiahaustin) on Nov 30, 2016 at 2:39pm PST

Now he has an opportunity to pursue his dream of being a professional basketball player in the Adriatic League, which consists of 14 teams from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Per the league's official website, FMP is ranked 12th in the league and doesn't have a player taller than 6'8". Austin could provide a nice frontcourt boost for the struggling team and can use this opportunity as a tryout to catch on at a higher level.