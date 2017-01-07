Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The NBA announced Saturday night's game between the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center has been postponed because of "potential severe weather conditions" in Oregon, per Alex Kennedy of Basketball Insiders.

The teams will play Sunday at 9 p.m. ET instead.

According to Kristina Pydynowski of AccuWeather.com, the area will "bear the brunt of a winter storm invading the northwestern United States."

Weather.com reported that snow will give way to freezing rain Saturday night, which will create hazardous conditions on the roads.

Blazers guard C.J. McCollum had a non-basketball reason for being interested in the game's status:

They need to let the players know before pre game nap, so I can not set an alarm https://t.co/nsSdQbMslI — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 7, 2017

The Pistons now have an extra day before beginning their five-game West Coast road trip, which ends Jan. 15. Detroit is coming off a one-point win over the East's No. 5-seeded Charlotte Hornets at The Palace, but it has struggled to a 7-12 record on the road during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Trail Blazers are hanging on to the West's No. 8 seed and may benefit from playing Sunday. All-Star guard Damian Lillard returned to the lineup Thursday after missing five games because of an ankle injury.

The NBA now has seven games on its Saturday night slate starting at 7 ET.