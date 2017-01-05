Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-15) will try to bounce back from a loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the second game of a back-to-back set when they visit the Houston Rockets (27-9) on Thursday as big road underdogs.

The Thunder complete a three-game road trip in Houston after going 0-2 straight up and against the spread in the first two outings.

Point spread: The Rockets opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total is at 225, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 116-108 Rockets (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

Oklahoma City has lost three in a row just twice this season, dropping as many as four consecutive games only once. The Thunder are also 2-1 SU and ATS in their last three back-to-back situations, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and they have won three of the past five meetings with the Rockets.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook did all he could in a 123-112 loss at Charlotte on Wednesday, totaling 33 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and he will be primed to help end this skid.

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

Houston brings a five-game winning streak (4-1 ATS) into this matchup and has gone an impressive 7-0-1 ATS in the previous eight games versus the Thunder. The Rockets are also closing out a four-game homestand here before hitting the road for five of their next seven, and they will want to finish it up with another victory.

The return of point guard Patrick Beverley should help the team defensively, as he held Westbrook to 2-of-12 shooting from the field in a 102-99 win over Oklahoma City in the last meeting December 9 on the road. Beverley has missed the last two games with a sprained wrist.

Smart pick

Bettors might instantly think offense when they see Westbrook opposing Houston's James Harden in a battle of top NBA MVP candidates. But three of the past four meetings have gone under the total, with Harden averaging 17 points on 25.6 percent shooting in the three games against the Thunder this season.

Each team has a defensive stopper to put on the other's star, and it has been extremely effective. Look for this nationally televised game to follow suit and fall below the total as well.

Betting trends

Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in four of Oklahoma City's last five games.

The total has gone under in six of Oklahoma City's last nine games on the road.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.