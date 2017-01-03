Stephen Curry Passes Dale Ellis for 15th All-Time on NBA's 3-Pointers Made List

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has throttled up the NBA's all-time three-point leaderboard at record pace, and his ascent continued Monday night when he passed Dale Ellis to capture sole possession of 15th place on the esteemed list.

Curry made his move when he curled around a screen from Zaza Pachulia and drilled a three-pointer from the left wing during the Warriors' 127-119 win over the Denver Nuggets:

Curry entered Monday night tied with Ellis at No. 15 overall with 1,719 threes each, but the reigning NBA MVP broke the deadlock in short order.

All told, Curry finished the win with 22 points and five assists on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, including 3-of-9 from distance.

The catch-and-shoot maestro will now set his sights on bigger moves up the three-point leaderboard—and there should be another in store this week.

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith sits at No. 14 overall on the sharpshooting list with 1,729 threes, but he won't be suiting up for some time due to a thumb injury that required surgery.

In Steph's Sights Rank Threes Made 10. Chauncey Billups 1,830 11. Kobe Bryant 1,827 12. Rashard Lewis 1,787 13. Peja Stojakovic 1,760 14. J.R. Smith 1,729 15. Stephen Curry 1,722 Source: Basketball-Reference.com

As a result, he won't be able to try to keep pace with Steph—who needs either two routine nights or one explosive one to send Smith tumbling to the 15th spot.

And once he's surpassed Smith, Curry will have former Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic in his sights at 1,760 career treys.

So even though Curry has scaled back his production during a 2016-17 season that's seen Kevin Durant assume the role of alpha scorer in the Bay Area, Curry should have no problem staying on a torrid and historically significant pace.