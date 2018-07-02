Report: Rajon Rondo Signs 1-Year Contract with Lakers After LeBron James Deal

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Rajon Rondo is on the move once again, as he came to terms Monday a one-year, $9 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Klutch Sports Group confirmed LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

Following James' announcement, Charania reported Lance Stephenson agreed to sign with the Lakers as well. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will also return to Los Angeles, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

This will be Rondo's sixth different organization in a span of five seasons.

The 32-year-old continued his pass-first ways for the New Orleans Pelicans last year, averaging 8.3 points and 8.2 assists per game. He made an even bigger impact in the postseason, helping the Pelicans reach the second round while averaging 10.3 points and 12.2 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.

After totaling 21 assists in the Game 3 win over the Warriors in the second round—the second 20-assist game of his playoff career—he discussed his mentality going forward.

"I don't get fueled by people counting me out. I've been counted out my whole life, since the day I was drafted," Rondo said, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I laugh at the critics. You can't measure a person’s heart or the determination and work I put into this game."

At his peak, Rondo is one of the best facilitators in the game. He has four All-Star nods and led the league in assists per game in three different seasons. Now he joins a Lakers squad that already has a point guard in Lonzo Ball.

He is currently fourth among active players with 6,608 assists in his career, trailing only Chris Paul, James and Tony Parker.

However, L.A. has to be concerned about his lack of consistency from game to game and even year to year. Rondo put up good numbers two years ago with the Kings and during the playoffs with New Orleans, but he was virtually a no-show with the Bulls last season and had an up-and-down regular season with the Pelicans.

The veteran also has only reached 70 games played once in the last eight seasons while dealing with various injuries.

Still, Rondo now gets a chance at a fresh start with the Lakers, providing the team with a solid defender in the backcourt and an offensive catalyst. With his extensive playoff experience, including winning a title with the Celtics in 2008, he could be a valuable addition to help make a run in 2018-19 alongside LeBron.