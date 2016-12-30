Isaiah Thomas vs. Heat: Stats, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Boston Celtics (20-14) were on the second night of a back-to-back following Thursday night's thrilling loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but you wouldn't have known it based on the performance Isaiah Thomas put forward.

In a 117-114 win over the Miami Heat at TD Garden, Thomas finished with a career-high 52 points, including a franchise-record 29 in the fourth quarter. The previous franchise record for points in a quarter belonged to Larry Bird and Todd Day—each of whom had dropped 24, per the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

All told, Thomas shot 15-of-26 from the field, including 9-of-13 on three-pointers, and a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line. Thomas is now one of 24 players since 1983-84 to drop at least 50 points on 26 or fewer field-goal attempts.



Source: NBA.com/Stats Isaiah Thomas' Shot Chart vs. Miami Heat (Dec. 30)

Thomas joined elite company with his explosive scoring display, as ESPN Stats & Info highlighted:

Isaiah Thomas is the 5th player in @celtics franchise history to score 50 points in a game pic.twitter.com/LPA8gdOz7z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2016

Perhaps more impressive is that Thomas was able to hit the half-century mark despite his unassuming stature, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor:

Unreal @Isaiah_Thomas just dropped 52 points. The last player listed under 6-foot to score 50 was Damon Stoudamire with 54 on Jan 14, 2005. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 31, 2016

"It's remarkable," head coach Brad Stevens said, according to MassLive.com's Jay King. "I don't know what else to say. ... That was an unbelievably willful performance."

Thomas was sitting on 47 points with under a minute to go and the Celtics up by two, and he came up with the game's biggest bucket with 37.2 seconds remaining when he drilled a three from well beyond the arc on the left wing:

With a clutch and unprecedented scoring outburst under his belt, Thomas figures to be a shoo-in for February's All-Star Game, according to The Vertical's Chris Mannix:

.@Isaiah_Thomas probably locked up an All-Star spot tonight. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) December 31, 2016

Ever since he returned from a four-game absence on Dec. 16 against the Charlotte Hornets, Thomas has dropped at least 20 points in nine straight games.

And if you want to know just how hot Thomas has been over the final weeks of 2016, consider this: He scorched the Memphis Grizzlies for a then-career-high 44 points on Dec. 20 and since topped 30 points twice before Friday's game.

With Thomas cooking and the Celtics hitting their stride following a relatively lackluster 10-8 start to the season, they should continue to evolve into one of the Cavaliers' foremost challengers in 2017.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.