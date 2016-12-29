LeBron James Comments on Similarities to Michael Jordan Style of Play at Age 32

LeBron James will never be able to escape the comparisons to Michael Jordan, but that didn't stop the Cleveland Cavaliers star from explaining what he believes to be the differences in playing style between him and MJ.

"No. He was much more of a scorer, at that point [age 32] did a lot of post work, but our games are just different," James said to reporters at practice Thursday, per the Cavaliers' official website (via Pro Basketball Talk's Kurt Helin). "His body is different; my body is different than his. You recognize the dominance in someone at that age, but there’s no similarities in our game at all."

James, who will turn 32 on Friday, also discussed how his jump shot doesn't resemble Jordan's technique: "Our shots are different. He had much more lift in his fadeaway than mine. That was definitely a go-to move of his, but our games are completely different."

It's natural to put James in the same conversation as Jordan based on his continued dominance on the court, but the two have few shared characteristics.

For one, Basketball-Reference.com lists James at 6'8" and 250 pounds. Jordan gives up two inches (6'6") and over 50 pounds (195 lbs).

Because of the size difference, each player has excelled in areas where the other has struggled. Jordan was more lethal from mid-range, while James arguably attacks the rim better than any non-center in NBA history.

The two have diverging approaches to the game as well, which is why Kobe Bryant is more often juxtaposed with Jordan, while James is compared with Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. Jordan was more of a pure scorer, whereas James is an all-around playmaker:

Many NBA fans have abandoned any arguments linking James and Jordan. There will never be another Michael Jordan, and there will never be another LeBron James after he retires.