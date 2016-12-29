DeMar DeRozan Passes Chris Bosh for Most Points in Raptors History

Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan's 29 points Wednesday evening against the Golden State Warriors pushed him past Chris Bosh for the most points in the franchise's history, per Raptors Media Relations.

DeRozan now owns 10,290 points as a member of the Raptors—15 more than Bosh's 10,275. However, DeRozan required 43 more games than Bosh to reach his output, per Sportsnet Stats. Bosh averaged 20.2 points per game in his 509 games with Toronto, while DeRozan has averaged 18.6 per contest over 552.

While the eighth-season player out of USC may not have per-game scoring numbers equal to Bosh over that span, his stats are a bit skewed due to his first NBA season. As a rookie, DeRozan averaged just 8.6 points over 77 games (65 starts). When removed from the equation, DeRozan would average approximately 20.3 points per contest—slightly higher than Bosh's career average in Toronto.

DeRozan's per-game season totals have topped Bosh's Toronto career totals in three of the last four years. His yearly improvement has culminated in 27.5 points per game this season, which would clear Bosh's Toronto mean by over seven points per contest.

Toronto's loss Wednesday evening dropped the Raptors' record this season to 22-9, placing them second in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan has contributed in a big way to the team's success, posting a career-high 25.24 player efficiency rating. If he can continue to produce at his current rate, the Raptors could be a force to reckon with when the playoffs arrive.