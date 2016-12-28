Damian Lillard, Terry Stotts Respond to George Karl's Comments on Blazers Star

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former NBA coach George Karl continues to make news for verbally attacking current players, including Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard:

The George Karl slander tour has reached Portland pic.twitter.com/uGvUXuODhy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2016

Karl was discussing what has troubled the 13-20 Trail Blazers this season, but Lillard's coach, Terry Stotts, defended his playmaker Wednesday, per Casey Holdahl of the team's official website:

Terry Stotts on George Karl's comments regarding Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/H2FU4NkSlc — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 29, 2016

Lillard also responded on his Twitter page and hinted that Karl is still trying to remain relevant after the Sacramento Kings fired him after he posted a 44-68 mark from 2014 to 2016 with the franchise:

Daaaaamn homie...In high school you was the maaaaaaan homie. Smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 28, 2016

Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, reacted to Karl's critical words and said the former coach "sounds like an idiot," per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com:

Damian Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, to ESPN on George Karl's criticisms of his client. pic.twitter.com/7Lg9CPaTGA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 28, 2016

Karl's criticisms of Lillard came in an interview with David Marchese of New York Magazine. He said "my conclusion is that Damian Lillard is getting too much attention" when asked what is wrong with Portland after the team reached the second round of the playoffs last season.

Lillard is far from the first player to draw Karl's ire, although Marc J. Spears and Marc Stein of ESPN.com recently reported the coach's book Furious George will not have as many critical passages of the Kings as initially thought because of his contract settlement.

Karl—who coached the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Kings and finished with a 1,175-824 record—called former Nuggets Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin "spoiled brats," per the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Karl also said Anthony and Martin had troublesome attitudes in part because of the absence of their fathers.

Anthony said, "I just hope he find happiness in what he's doing," when discussing Karl's book, per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

Smith and Martin each criticized their former coach on Twitter.

As for Lillard, it is hard to criticize him for much more than his team's record. He is one of the best point guards in a league loaded with difference-makers at the position and is averaging 27 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

The 2012-13 Rookie of the Year is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player. He is just 26 years old with a bright future ahead of him.

The fact Lillard is the best player on the Trail Blazers didn't stop Karl from thinking he is the problem with the team.