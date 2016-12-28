George Karl Comments on Book, Phil Jackson, Carmelo Anthony and More

Despite being out of a job after the Sacramento Kings fired him in April, George Karl was thrust into the spotlight recently with the upcoming release of his memoir, Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs and Poor Shot Selection.

In an interview with New York magazine's David Marchese, Karl said the likelihood of him coaching in the NBA again is slim after the revelations in his book, but he doesn't regret airing his opinions: "No question. But I think there's too much spin going on with the game, especially from people who don't really know anything. So I wanted to tell the truth about what goes on."

In the book, Karl focused some of his scorn on Carmelo Anthony, whom he coached on the Denver Nuggets. He called the nine-time All-Star "a user of people" who is "addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it," according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.



Anthony took the high road in his response to Karl.

"I'm past being disappointed," he said of his former coach, per the New York Daily News' Frank Isola. "I just hope he finds happiness in what he's doing. His book...hopefully it will bring him happiness."

Speaking with Marchese, Karl expanded on his issues with the New York Knicks star:

I think what I have to say about that is in the book. But here's what I'll say now: Melo is a hell of a player, the best offensive player I've ever coached. I owe him as much as anyone for my having a great record. But there's a new generation of players interested in personal branding and gaining money and power off the court, and that's all new to me. There were too many times with Melo when what was going on off the court was more important than what was happening on the court. It bothered me then and it bothers me now. That kind of thing bothered me just the other night.

Karl added he's pulling for Anthony and the Knicks to be successful. While critical of Phil Jackson's devotion to the triangle offense, he said he's happy to see former head coaches in positions of power in an NBA front office.

Karl ended his interview with Marchese by declining to identify whom he believes to be the most overrated player in the league, saying, "I would still like to coach again."

At this point, though, it's doubtful the 65-year-old will get another opportunity on an NBA sideline after he burned even more bridges in the league in the last week. His stock was already low enough after he finished with a 44-68 record in his year and a half with the Kings. Furious George will almost certainly be the final nail in the coffin.