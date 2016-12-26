NBA Says Kevin Durant Was Fouled on Final Possession of Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Cleveland Cavaliers earned an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, but it came with some controversy.

In a review of the officiating after the 109-108 Cavaliers victory, the NBA stated Richard Jefferson should have been called for a foul on Kevin Durant on the final play of the game. Durant fell over before attempting the would-be game-winning shot as time expired Sunday:

The review also stated LeBron James should have been called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim with 1:43 remaining.

Cleveland overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Warriors in a rematch of the last two NBA Finals. The game could have been a preview of a third championship battle between the two squads, which lead their respective conferences.

However, the result sparked debate as to what happened on the final play of the game.

"I fell, and I didn't fall on my own," Durant said afterward, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Jefferson, who didn't deny making contact, countered, per Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal: "We all think we're fouled on every play in every single game."

The other controversy stemmed from this dunk and reaction by James, which didn't lead to a technical foul:

While the play gave the Cavaliers a two-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, the ensuing celebration was excessive.