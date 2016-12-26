LeBron James' Halloween Party Reportedly Featured Dummy of Stephen Curry

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had fun at the Golden State Warriors' expense during his Halloween party, and according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James singled out Stephen Curry in particular.

Writing after the Cavaliers' Christmas Day victory over the Warriors, McMenamin detailed the scene in October:

Back in October, at James' Halloween party that made headlines for its mock tombstones that memorialized the Warriors' lost 3-1 Finals lead, sources told ESPN.com there was even a dummy dressed up like Curry on the floor of the haunted house that guests had no choice but to walk over when they arrived to get to the party.

In October, Basketball Insiders' Alex Kennedy shared photos of two decorations alluding to Cleveland's NBA Finals victory over Golden State:

LeBron James went full savage at his Halloween party. pic.twitter.com/9NZFHxchD3 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 31, 2016

Although Cleveland defeated Golden State on Sunday, the Warriors will have an opportunity for revenge when the two teams meet Jan. 16 as well as a potential third straight Finals meeting in the summer.